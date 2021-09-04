OAKLAND — If you’re a kid out there wondering how to get the head coach’s attention and take on a bigger role, Southern quarterback Zach Schock has the blueprint.
An offensive lineman his whole football life, Schock was tired of being someone that protects the guy with the ball, he wanted to be the guy with the ball. When practices resumed after the spring shutdown, only seven kids showed up to practice: Schock was one of them.
When the numbers picked up — Southern topped out at 45 kids at one point, there are 39 on the roster now — head coach Jon Nazelrod didn’t forget Schock’s work ethic, and he rewarded the senior with the starting job under center.
Only time will tell if the move pays off in the win department, but after playing just one game all last season due to the virus, Southern is relishing the time back on the field, and they’re not afraid to try something new.
“I hope we have a season,” the ninth-year coach said. “I’m glad as many kids as we have came out. We had no time in the weight room last year, and a lot of kids have decided to become professional gamers. They came back as the summer went on, we were at 21 in mid-summer and we topped out at 45.
“I’m excited, the kids are excited to do something again.”
As far as expectations are concerned, it’s a difficult task to project how teams will fare after limited action in 2020, and Southern is the hardest nut to crack.
The Rams saw the field just once, a 41-0 loss to Northern at Half-Mile High Stadium. Senior Tyler Strawser, who is now lining up at slot, was the quarterback then.
Before COVID hit, Southern was in the midst of a renaissance of sorts, making three straight trips to the playoffs and going 19-13 over that span.
When Nazelrod led the Rams to the playoffs in 2017 after an 8-2 regular season, it was their first postseason appearance since the 2001 team led by Fred Gregg did so.
“If you think about it, I don’t even look at last year,” Nazelrod said. “It’s sort of funny, people either have a really bad memory of the prior years, or maybe the down years just stick longer. We’ve been fortunate enough to get to the playoffs the last three years.
“The kids had bought into that, and COVID spattered it. Some kids didn’t have a senior year, the juniors have been waiting.”
With so many new faces throughout the offense, Southern will continue to run the Wing-T. The offense does have some built-in variation, but the players have to prove they can handle the base offense first.
“We have all of the same plays from years past,” Nazelrod said. “I installed the Wing-T when I took over. We had aces, trips in the playbook, but using those formations depends on if you have kids who can run, throw and catch. If we can stay healthy we may mix it up, but if not, Wing-T.
“Our base plays have been buck sweep, belly, fullback trap, and that’ll be our main staple until we prove otherwise.”
Schock will be in charge of making sure the offense runs smoothly at quarterback. Though he doesn’t have much experience at the position, the fact that Nazelrod gave him a chance and rewarded his effort should be an instant confidence boost.
“He’s a hard worker, his entire football career he’s been an offensive guard,” Nazelrod said. “He worked hard over the offseason. ... Hardest-working kid I’ve seen at Southern since I’ve been here.”
In accordance with Nazelrod’s commitment to implementing new things and taking chances with his squad, he also hired a new quarterback coach in Bo Hickey.
The extent of Nazelrod’s previous knowledge of the position stopped at footwork and timing, with quarterbacks primarily serving as the distributor for the rest of the offense in the running game.
Hickey adds another dimension. He played QB at Western Maryland College, now McDaniel, from 1977-78, later returning to coach the Green Terror quarterbacks in 1990.
His playing career didn’t end at the small college in Westminster. After a semi-pro career in the states, he played a season with the Flyde Falcons in Britain in 1988, for which he still holds the single-season passing record at 3,725 yards.
“One day he just called me up and asked, ‘Do you have a quarterback coach?’” Nazelrod said. “He’s been a godsend.”
Elsewhere on the offense, Strawser slides out to the slot alongside senior Austin Spiker.
After Strawser served as the quarterback in Southern’s one game last season, Nazelrod thinks his new role puts the senior in a better position to have a good final season.
“The quarterback is supposed to be the facilitator, and I think Strawser is better served as a running option, playing the halfback in a Wing-T set,” he said.
Senior Cawaan Clark will be the tailback, and junior Gavin Warnick is expected to have an expanded role in both the running and passing game at flanker. Junior Brent Lemay will be hard to overthrow at wide receiver.
“Lemay is 6-3, he’s a big target,” Nazelrod said. “Warnick is a hard worker. He was one of those guys that was there all summer long going into this year.”
Southern’s positional reshuffling doesn’t end at the skill positions.
With Schock leaving a hole at guard after moving to quarterback, Dominic Bittinger, the starting fullback last season, moves into that role. Bittinger had 20 yards on 10 carries in Accident last year.
Bittinger will be joined at offensive guard by senior Kaden Gank.
“Gank is looking good, he’s another big, large body as a 12th grader, 6-0, 225,” Nazelrod said. “Bittinger played fullback for us in the past, but I’ve had fullbacks switch to guard, guard to fullbacks and so forth. He’ll be a good pulling guard for us. He’s probably around 220.”
Juniors Tucker Savage and Brayden Slone are projected as the starters at tackle, and junior Jett Miller will get the nod at center.
“Slone is very promising,” Nazelrod said. “He’s a really strong kid at around 210 pounds that moves really well. Savage is probably 205, athletic kid. Both move really well.
“(Miller is) relatively new to football, but he’s a really smart kid. He’s a big boy, probably 230-240.”
However, experience will be an issue. Most upperclassmen will be playing in the first or second varsity football game of their lives against Mountain Ridge today at 4 p.m., the first game in new Rams Stadium.
“We only got one game in last year and one JV game, so you don’t have a lot of experience on this offense,” Nazelrod said. “Our quarterback was a guard. The Savage kid played one game, but he didn’t get on the field. Gank is inexperienced. Bittinger moved positions. We moved everybody around this year.”
On defense, Southern will line up in a 4-4 but could slide into a 5-3 at times in defensive coordinator Chris Grove’s fifth season on the staff.
“Our defense is similar to what Allegany runs, and Mountain Ridge in the past,” Nazelrod said. “If you’re going to compete with the people around you, it’s not a bad idea to do what they’re doing.”
Gank and senior Koby Lloyd will start at defensive tackle, though other players will rotate in at times with Southern not having a JV game during the first two weeks of the season. Sophomore Noah Wilt is a top candidate to see some time there.
Bittinger and Savage will line up at the ends.
“Both are very athletic, strong and quick off the line. That’s what you’re looking for with a defensive end,” Nazelrod said.
Warnick and Schock will start at middle linebacker, and Lemay and Spiker are the outside linebackers.
“I couldn’t be happier with them,” Nazelrod said. “It’s not often you see a quarterback also start as your middle linebacker, but we’re gonna give it a try.
“Lemey has been playing well at outside linebacker, he’s good at getting out into the flat.”
In the secondary, Clark and senior Chance Wilt are the corners, and Strawser has won the safety job.
Overall, Southern’s defense is as much an unknown as its offense, but that isn’t a concern to Nazelrod. The most important thing, he said, is to get a season in and have fun doing it.
“I think the kids are having fun right now,” Nazelrod said. “They’ll do their best, they’re athletic kids. The main thing this year is for them to have fun. If they do that it’ll probably help them win.”
Branson Slone will handle the kickoff and place-kicking duties, Schock is the punter, and Clark and Warnick will return kicks and punts.
After today’s home matchup with Mountain Ridge, the Rams take on Moorefield and Fort Hill in Oakland the following two Saturdays (Southern is unable to play home games on Friday nights because its new field doesn’t have lights).
The Rams are at Pendleton County the following Friday, then at home against Albert Gallatin, Pennsylvania (Saturday), at Allegany (Saturday), at Tucker County (Friday), home against Smithsburg (Saturday) and finish the season on Oct. 29 at Northern.
But all of Southern’s preparation could end up being for naught.
Garrett County’s COVID numbers went from being the best to the worst in the state of Maryland, with the onset of the delta variant and a low vaccination rate among county residents.
Nazelrod knows the consequences of the virus first-hand, and the stakes are much higher than whether the Rams play football games or not.
“I don’t know if this is gonna happen again, our COVID numbers are the worst in the state,” Nazelrod said. “We didn’t really get hit with it last time around. … A great aunt of mine got it and died, we’ve just been rolling with the punches.”
