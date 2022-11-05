CUMBERLAND — Southern head coach Jon Nazelrod made it official on the field at Greenway Avenue Stadium Friday: This season will be his last.
The veteran coach is the second-winningest in Southern football history, finishing with a record of 30-60. Only Tom Woods (108-42) has won more games in Oakland.
Asked why he felt it was time, Nazelrod said, “When I see that younger coaches relate to the kids a little bit better, I think that sometimes, maybe they deserve a different situation.”
When Nazelrod led the Rams to the 2017 postseason after an 8-2 regular season — boasting an offense that averaged nearly 32 points a game, a school record — it was their first trip to the playoffs since Fred Gregg’s 2001 Southern squad achieved the feat.
Southern followed with another 8-2 regular season and a playoff appearance in 2018.
Nazelrod, a 1990 Southern High graduate, was an All-Area lineman and linebacker while playing for Woods. Nazelrod was Southern’s Most Valuable Player as a senior in 1989, playing middle linebacker and offensive guard.
His coaching career began in 2007 under Barry Lattimer at Fort Hill, where he coached the offensive and defensive lines on the freshman and junior varsity teams. He was a varsity assistant coach at Southern from 2008 to 2012, coaching the linebackers, offensive linemen and tight ends.
More information on Nazelrod’s retirement will be included in a future edition of the Times-News.
