KEYSER, W.Va. — Rashid Nacif recorded a hat trick, leading the Potomac State Catamounts to a 3-1 victory over Howard on Wednesday at Stayman Field.
"It was a great team win over a decade long powerhouse. It sets us up well within the region." said Potomac State head coach Mo Pratt.
The Catamounts (5-1, 4-1 NJCAA Region 20) won the game despite being outshot 22-8 by the Dragons (5-4, 5-3 NJCAA Region 20)
Nacif's first goal came at the 6:48 mark in the first half off an assist from Amari Headley. It was the only goal of the half.
Nacif scored two goals in the second half. His first was at the 69:51 mark off a pass from Will Lapid. Corbin McCallister was the third different Catamount to earn an assist. He assisted Nacif on his third goal at the 85:36 mark.
Howard prevented the shutout in the final minutes as Leonard Dunor found Joebel Gray for a goal.
Tim Bailey started in goal for Potomac State. He saved seven shots and allowed one goal. Danny Ventura started for the Dragons and made two saves.
On Tuesday in LaPlata, Potomac State spotted the host College of Southern Maryland an early goal then took control for their third victory in four starts.
A pair of goals three minutes apart toward the end of the first half erased the Hawks 1-0 lead that it held from the 2:59 mark on Oscar Perez's goal off an assist from Hassan Turay.
The Catamounts' Nacif scored unassisted at 39:43 to even the score before Aman Headley took a feed from Edwin Gonzalez at 42:43 for the 2-1 lead that stood at halftime.
The goal advantage held until about five minutes remained to be played when Brock Amos scored off of McAllister's assist at 85:53 that sealed the victory.
The Catamounts dominated in shots, 11-4, and both teams finished with two corner kicks.
Bailey stopped two shots while the Hawks' Sebastian Leon-Ramos made eight saves.
The Catamounts travel to Hagerstown to face the Hawks on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
