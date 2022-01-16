Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Windy conditions and snow showers. High 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.