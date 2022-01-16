CUMBERLAND — Nicki Raynor and Bill Shreve teamed up for the win on Sunday afternoon in Western Maryland Disc Golf Fall/Winter Doubles League play on Sunday afternoon at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland.
Raynor, 45, of Vale Summit, and Shreve, 45, of Cumberland, overcame the elements — including a temperature of 16 degrees and a steady snowfall — as well as a two-stroke deficit with only four baskets to play to secure the victory with a score of 58.
Keith Raynor, 45, of Vale Summit, and Ethan Von Hagel, 19, of Cumberland, finished second with a round of 61. The duo led by three strokes after the front nine and by two with four holes left to play. The wooded basket at No. 15, however, got the best of the all-male team, as they threw for a triple bogey — seven on a par 4 — while Team Raynor-Shreve threw for bogey.
That tied the match, and Team Raynor-Shreve took the lead on the very next basket with a birdie to Team Raynor-Von Hagel's par effort.
Kevin Spradlin, 42, of Frostburg, played as the odd man out and finished third with an individual round of 65.
Doubles play resumes Sunday, Jan.23 at Mile Lane Disc Golf in Mount Savage. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and play begins at 2 p.m. For more information, visit Western Maryland Disc Golf on Facebook or call or text 301-338-4533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.