ACCIDENT — No. 4 Southern used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Northern, 52-26, on Monday night.
The victory is the Rams' fourth in a row and seventh in nine games following an 0-5 start to the season. Southern improved to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Northern fell to 8-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
Southern led 16-8 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the half before dominating the third, 21-5, to garner separation. Maggie Nickel and Carly Wilt topped the scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Lauryn Bishoff added nine points and Emelee Parks chipped in eight.
Madison Seese finished with eight points to lead Northern's offense, and Abby Nelson, Isabella Yoder and Kaylee Bowser tallied five points apiece.
Southern hosts No. 1 Allegany (9-3) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Northern hosted Meyersdale on Tuesday and is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (10-3) on Monday, Jan. 30.
Fort Hill 63, Bishop Walsh 26
CUMBERLAND — Carly Bennett and Karli O'Neal both finished in double figures, and Fort Hill started strong to cruise against Bishop Walsh on Monday night.
The Sentinels (5-6) led after the first three quarters 16-6, 36-17 and 53-20. Bennett scored a game-high 15 points and O'Neal added 13.
Kayijah George tallied six points, five steals and three assists; Alayzia Trimble just missed a double double with nine points and nine rebounds; Aubry Spangler notched six points and nine boards; MaeLeigh Plummer garnered six points and six rebounds; and Jaidyn Mellott dished out three assists.
Autumn Hoppert and Izzy Kendall scored 10 points apiece to pace Bishop Walsh.
Fort Hill is at Frankfort (6-8) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh (4-9) is at Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m.
