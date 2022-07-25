CUMBERLAND — The Dapper Dan Red Sox captured the 2022 Minor Division championship with a two-game sweep of the Cardinals, 13-3 and 8-2, last week.
The Red Sox, coached by Trenton Eirich, dropped the first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion, and that was the last time they'd lose, reeling off 14 consecutive victories to finish 14-1.
In the opening game of the three-game set, Chase Mallow and Jai Jackson drove in four runs apiece to lead the Red Sox to a 13-3 rout.
Say Weedon pitched two innings with three strikeouts to get the win, and Owen Lewis tossed two innings, striking out two, in relief.
Mallow started off the scoring with a two-RBI triple and had four in total, and Jackson broke the game open with a two-RBI base hit to make it 8-2.
Cash Gillum singled and had two RBIs; Isaac Davis notched a single and drove in three runs, Owen Lewis tallied a single and a ribbie, and Blake Sarracino singled.
Mila Price notched a double, a single and three RBIs for the Cardinals, and Cash McCrory hit safely.
In Game 2 of the series, Mallow and Weedon combined for 13 strikeouts to fuel an 8-2 Red Sox win to sweep the series.
Weedon picked up another win striking out five in 2 1/3 innings pitched, and Mallow fanned eight Cardinals in 2 2/3 frames. All of Mallow's outs were recorded via the strikeout.
At the plate, Davis doubled, singled and had two RBIs, Lewis got the scoring started with a two-RBI double that made it 2-0, and Sarracino, Keymoni Metz and Jackson all hit safely.
For the Cardinals, Price singled, Cory Vizza doubled, singled and drove a run in, and Austin Geisler doubled and garnered a run batted in.
Weedon finished the year with a 7-1 record on the mound and struck out 62 batters in 35 innings of work. Mallow was 3-0 with 48 strikeouts in 20 frames, and Owen Lewis ended 4-0, striking out 23 hitters in 15 innings.
The Red Sox's leading hitters for the 14-1 campaign were Davis with 17 hits, Mallow with 16, Weedon with 15, Gillum with 11, and Lewis and Sarracino with nine each.
