CRESAPTOWN — Luke Reed had a hat trick and assisted on another goal as Calvary Christian bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 6-0 home victory over Bishop Walsh Monday afternoon at Liberty Field.
The Eagles scored three goals in each half while goalie Levi Carrington kept the Spartans off the board with 10 saves.
“We did well coming off of a loss,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “This was our first game on the field since 2019 with a local team.
“The kids rebounded well after the loss on Friday (2-1 to Shalom),” he said. “The kids stepped up. It took a little while to get started.”
Isaac Scritchfield scored two goals but it was Connor Gordon who scored first on a direct kick at the 24:45 mark in the first half.
Luke Reed made it 2-0 two minutes later on an assist by Tristen Minick.
Scritchfield’s penalty kick seven minutes before halftime gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
“It was a good game,” coach Reed said. “The first 15 minutes, they outhustled us.”
Luke Reed had a hand in every second-half goal, scoring on an assist from Levi Zewatsky five minutes in. He then assisted Scritchfield’s second goal at 15:30 and scored on Riley O’Brien’s assist with 10:30 to play in the game at 29:30.
The Eagles outshot the Spartans, 18-10. Bishop Walsh (0-2) led in corner kicks, 6-3, and its Kaden Burkett made 12 saves.
Calvary Christian (4-1 overall, 2-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) hosts Heritage today at 4:30 p.m. The Spartans host Frankfort on Saturday at noon.
