CUMBERLAND — Luke Reed headed in a rebound off the crossbar to give Calvary a 2-1 extra time win over Bishop Walsh on Saturday afternoon at Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
Reed’s goal came at the 3:47 mark in overtime.
Will Lapid began the scoring for Bishop Walsh on a free kick at 14:13 of the second half. Connor Gordon tied the match on an unassisted goal at 10:05.
Bishop Walsh keeper Elijah Houdersheldt had eight saves on 10 Calvary shots on goal. For Calvary, Levi Carrington made two saves and Noah Robinette stopped six shots on nine Spartans shots on target.
The Eagles led BW, 5-4, on corner kicks.
Bishop Walsh (8-7-2) hosts Allegany tomorrow at 4 p.m. Calvary (17-3-1) hosts New Life tomorrow at the same time.
Mountain Ridge 5 Clear Spring 0
CLEAR SPRING — Behind a Mason Reed hat trick, Mountain Ridge routed Clear Spring on Saturday.
The Miners led 2-0 at halftime, held a 22-4 edge in shot attempts and had three more corner kicks, 6-3.
Eathan Ashenfelter made four saves to secure the cleansheet. Clear Spring used two keepers: Kannon Shives made three stops, and Colton Hendershot saved five attempts.
Reed struck first on an assist by Tanner Lohnas at the 38:04 mark of the first half, and he tallied a second strike at the 9:22 mark, assisted by Walker Barclay.
In the second half, Will Stark got into the action with an unassisted goal with 30:54 left. Reed tallied his third goal a little more than a minute later.
Drake Clark accounted for Mountain Ridge’s fifth goal, assisted by Will Haberlein, with 9:24 left.
Mountain Ridge (11-1) is at Southern tomorrow at 3 p.m.
