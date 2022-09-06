CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Luke Reed scored two unassisted goals, the second coming late in the second half, that sealed the Eagles 3-1 victory over host Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.
Reed’s first unassisted goal came at the 23-minute mark of the first half gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Cory Vogtman made it 2-0 a little more than 10 minutes later off of a corner kick from Sammy Scritchfield.
Twenty minutes into the second half, Cumberland Valley pulled to within one on Aaron Minier’s unassisted goal.
Reed’s second goal came with at 77:07, or with less than three minutes to go.
The Eagles improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
“We’ve been struggling as a unit,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “We’ve been working on defensive formations, working with different players, different positions.
“I think we found out who were are. We seemed to play better as a team tonight for the first time this season. Cumberland Valley always brings out the passion on both sides and that helped us play with continuity. The whole team played with passion tonight and we need that same passion every game.”
Both teams had 12 shots on goal while Cumberland Valley had two more corner kicks than the Eagles, 4-2.
Calvary’s Levi Carrington made 11 saves and Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Beckering stopped 19 shots.
The Eagles host Broadfording in Rawlings on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Last Thursday, Grace took a 2-0 lead and held on to defeat the Eagles 2-1 in Hagerstown.
Grace led at halftime 1-0 on Lucas CarvalhoStorch’s unassisted goal at 6:33.
Landon Downie’s unassisted goal came 7:30 early after the break.
The Eagles avoided the shutout on Brady Morgan’s goal off of Luke Reed’s assist at 38:07.
Calvary dominated in shots on goal, 19-9 and had 10 corner kicks to Grace’s two. Carrington had three saves while Grace’s Yuvraj Saxena stopped seven.
