HAGERSTOWN — Luke Reed scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Calvary Christian over Heritage 4-0 on a hot Monday afternoon.
Reed scored a goal in each half and assisted on Connor Gordon's midway through the first half that gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the break. Gordon assisted on Reed's first goal at the 23-minute mark of the first half.
Reed opened the scoring in the second half on an assist from Isaac Scritchfield at 5:25.
Scritchfield later scored on a penalty kick at 14:45 for the 4-0 final.
The Eagles (2-0 overall, 1-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) outshot Heritage 14-3 and led in corner kicks 4-0.
Goalie Levi Carrington made three saves while Heritage's Caleb Stamper stopped nine. In the Eagles first two games, they have outscored their opponents 13-0.
Calvary hosted Grace Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 in its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.