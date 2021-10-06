FROSTBURG — Mason Reed had a hat trick and the Mountain Ridge defense pitched a shutout as the Miners defeated University 6-0 in high school boys soccer action Tuesday evening at Miner Stadium.
Reed scored two of the Miners’ three first-half goals and got things started in the second half with a goal less than three minutes after play started.
Reed’s first goal was unassisted and came at the 27:10 mark of the first half. He gave the Miners a 2-0 lead with 8:11 to go before halftime on an assist from Walker Barclay.
Barclay assisted on the next goal, helping Evan Cook give the Miners a 3-0 halftime lead.
Reed’s hat trick goal was assisted by Tanner Lohnas at the 35:42 mark of the second half.
Cook scored unassisted at 35:10 and Charlie Simpson found the back of the net at 32:36.
The Miners’ Eathan Ashenfelter stopped one shot in goal. University’s Connor Montgomery made 11 saves and Connor Bolyard had one.
Mountain Ridge outshot University 25-4 and led in corner kicks, 2-1.
The junior varsity teams played to a 0-0 draw as both goalies, Mountain Ridge’s Brycen Ritchie and University’s Connor Bolyard, made three saves.
The Miners (8-1) visit Bishop Walsh Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 8 Hope for Hyndman 1
CUMBERLAND — Six players scored with two scoring twice as Bishop Walsh defeated Hope for Hyndman Tuesday afternoon at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
The Spartans built a 3-0 first-half lead and scored five times in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Less than five minutes after the start, the Spartans’ Leo Martins scored off of an assist by Will Lapid at 35:08. Caio Zuben, who would later score in the second half, gave Bishop Walsh a 2-0 lead on an assist from Haris Sadiq at 27:13.
Jacob Rossi put the Spartans up 3-0 at 5:20 on David DiNola’s assist.
In the second half, Lapid scored unassisted at 37:26 before DiNola scored the first of his two goals on an assist by Sadiq at 36:26.
Hyndman got on the board with a goal by Jedidiah Heiple assisted by Christian Sullivan at 30:20.
DiNola scored again on an assist by Lapid that put Bishop Walsh back up by five at 6-1 at the 30-minute mark.
The Spartans’ next two goals were by Zuben and Leo Soares. Zuben scored at 26:25 on Soares’ assist and then he assisted Soares’ goal at 14:12.
Bishop Walsh was relentless against Hyndman, outshooting the Hornets 40-6 and 26-3 with shots on goal. The Spartans led in corner kicks 8-3.
The Hornets’ Jeremy Holliday and Logan DeNeen combined for 16 saves with Holliday stopping 10. Bishop Walsh’s Elijah Houdersheldt made two stops.
The Spartans host Mountain Ridge on Friday afternoon beginning at 4:30 p.m.
