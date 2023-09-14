RAWLINGS — Allegany won Wednesday’s match at Fore Sisters Golf Course, defeating host Fort Hill, Northern and Southern while the Rams’ Hank Lewis finished as the low medalist.
The Campers won with a score of 167. Southern finished second at 192 and Northern took third with a 206. Fort Hill finished fourth with a 255.
“We’re a very young team,” Fort Hill head coach Jeff Sturtz said. “Allegany’s a very seasoned team. My hats off to them, they played a great round today as a whole.”
Allegany had two of the top three finishers. Daniel Reed carded a 38 and Jace Patton finished with a 40.
Sam Brady had a 41 and Nick Wilt carded a 48.
Josef Sneathen finished with a 59 and Evan Eisenhaver had a 64.
The Rams’ Lewis’ 37 was the lowest round of the day.
“He was a player today,” Southern head coach Bryce Canfield said. “He came out, shot 37 for a two-over. He’s doing really well, I expect to see him at states again this year.”
Brayden Upole carded a 50 and Kyle Schofield had a 52.
“He didn’t do the best of what he normally does,” Canfield said of Upole. “He’s made a lot of improvements, he’s a boy that’s been on a hot streak lately. It’s unusual for him, but Brayden has come a long way.”
Brooks Mead and Amelia Bolden each recorded a 53 and Jayden Culp had a 62.
“It definitely by far wasn’t our strongest suit by any means,” Canfield said. “We still had an athlete come in as low medalist, so can’t be too upset at it. A second place finish, it’s our second loss this year in the WestMac. It’s good but it’s bad.”
Malaki Rach led the Huskies with a 44. Landan Bolden carded a 52 and Luke Brenneman and Luke Wilburn each finished with a 55.
Henry Faulkner had a 61 and DJ McKenzie a 66.
Cole Blank led the Sentinels with a 58.
“He has consistently improved each round,” Sturtz said. “I am tickled for him. He is going to be a leader on this team going forward.”
Kenny Martin carded a 63.
“Kenny hasn’t played much, but he continues to get better,” Sturtz said. “He works hard out on the range and out on the putting green. There’s gonna be good things ahead for him. I think he saw some improvement today, especially as he gets into the later holes.”
Landon Colangelo and Lucas Claus each recorded a 67.
“All of our players are second-year players,” Sturtz said. “We compete and we’re getting better. We just gotta play more. We’re still young. I’m hoping to do good things the next couple years down the line.”
All four teams will compete on Monday at the Cumberland Country Club at 4 p.m. Allegany and Fort Hill will be playing for the city championship.
The Campers have owned the city title recently. Sturtz didn’t know how long Allegany has held the trophy, but believes it’s around five or six years.
“It would be just tremendous,” Sturtz said of the possibility of winning a city title. “It’s something my kids, if they could get to that point, it would be beyond their wildest dreams.
‘’They’ve struggled the last couple years, but they’re starting to see some light,” Sturtz said. “They’re starting to put some things together. It would be a tremendous confidence boost.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.