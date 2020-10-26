CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Player of the Year Isaac Scritchfield scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on a penalty kick with 13:20 left to play, lifting Calvary Christian to a 3-2 victory in the championship game Saturday evening at Shalom Christian Academy.
This was the Eagles’ third one-goal victory over Cumberland Valley (12-4) of the season.
“We beat them twice 2-1,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “They’re always a good squad with good players. They have equivalent players to us year after year.”
In the beginning, it looked like this game was going to be different as two first-half goals by tournament Most Valuable Player Luke Reed would give Calvary a 2-0 lead. He scored first 12:10 into the game on an assist from Jonah Leith and less than four minutes later on Scritchfield’s feed.
Cumberland Valley, however, pulled to within one at the 20-minute mark on Wyatt Pine’s goal off of an assist from Ryan Winters and the 2-1 margin stood at halftime.
“It was a clean, highly-contested game,” Coach Reed said even though there seemed to be an unusual amount of stoppage by the officiating crew. “It provided a significant amount of set plays.”
With 22:30 left to play, Caleb Eckert’s goal on Nolllin Egolf’s assist forced the tie.
“From end to end, it was a good game,” Reed said. “It was a good game to watch, highly stressful to coach.”
Scritchfield’s penalty kick with 13:20 to go proved to be the difference.
“(Scritchfield) blew by the kid, so (the defender) had no choice but to tackle him or he would have scored easily” said Reed.
“We got control early on. We had some good surges. But they fought back and they countered very well.
“You have to credit the kids. They were really able to push and kept fighting. They did a really good job of when they did get beat, the next guy was there to defend. I’m just grateful that we had a little bit of an edge.”
Calvary Christian led in the offensive statistics, out shooting Cumberland Valley by 10, 18-8, in shots on goal and 8-0 in corner kicks.
Goalie Colby Mallery, named to the All-Conference team and later to the all-tournament team, made six saves while Gabe Beckeringer stopped 13 for Cumberland Valley.
“Luke and Isaac work really well up top,” Coach Reed said “and Connor O’Brien played a strong game at midfield.”
Also named All-Conference for the Eagles were Mallery, O’Brien, Leith, Jordan Franklin and Reed.
Mallery, Scritchfield and Jordan were also named to the All-Tournament.
Calvary Christian (16-2) will play in the Maryland Christian School tournament on Friday, hosting either Grace or Washington Christian Academy at 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s game was forfeited by Mount Airy Christian due to a COVID issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.