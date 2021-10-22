CRESAPTOWN — Luke Reed scored the golden goal in double overtime, advancing Calvary to the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship game with a 1-0 win over Shalom on Thursday at Liberty Field.
Isaac Scritchfield, who tallied the assist on the game-winner, set Reed up with a picture-perfect pass toward goal. Reed received it, chipped it up over the onrushing goalie and then headed the ball into the back of the net.
Noah Robinette, filling in at goalkeeper for an injured Levi Carrington, made 10 saves in a shutout performance.
“I really think Noah stepped up,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed. “He had a couple big saves that saved the game for us. Isaac’s only about 75% playing through injury. The guys had to fight through some adversity and I’m very proud of them for meeting the challenge. It was a great way to persevere. Great job of just gritting out a win.
“Credit to Shalom. They played a game. The first half they definitely outplayed us, so it was well done by them. They were the reason we didn’t score but once in overtime.”
The Eagles outshot Shalom, 15-10, with Shalom keeper Tommy Horst making 14 saves. Shalom led in corner kicks, 9-6.
Calvary (19-3-1) will play Cumberland Valley on Saturday, 1 p.m., in the MDCC title game at Greencastle High School in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
The Eagles and Blazers split the regular-season series, with Cumberland Valley winning an early-September clash, 5-4, before Calvary avenged the loss with a 3-1 win at home a little under a month ago.
