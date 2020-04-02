CUMBERLAND — The NJCAA Region XX basketball committee released the All-Region honorees recently, with Potomac State College’s Breland Walton being named to the men’s All-Region XX Division II first team while Cortney Walton earned an honorable mention nod. On the women’s side, Alexis Turner was named to the All-Region XX Division II honorable mention team.
Breland Walton, a sophomore forward, averaged a double-double on the season with 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. In 23 games this season, he shot 58.8% from the field. A strong inside presence helped Breland to a 4.1 offensive rebounds per game average. He converted 94 of 142 free throw attempts for a 66.2% average.
Cortney Walton, a sophomore shooting guard, averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field. He started all 27 games this season and led the team in minutes played with 543. A deadly outside shooter, he hit 68 of 176 three-point attempts for a 38.6% mark from behind the arc.
The Waltons are cousins and both from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia. Head coach Neil Epstein isn’t surprised they are receiving recognition. “They are both great people, they are hard workers,” said Epstein. Speculating about the Waltons’ future, Epstein added, “Both Breland and Cortney have a lot of Division II programs interested. I expect that is where they’ll be playing next.”
Alexis Turner, a freshman point guard from Keyser High School, averaged 9.8 points per game and 4.3 assists per game in her first season running the Catamount offense. A surprisingly effective rebounder for a guard, she averaged 5.3 rebounds per game. Turner led the team in steals with 29.
Speaking about Turner, head coach Larry Kruk acknowledged the value she added to the team this season.
“Lexi’s all-around play helped the team in an immeasurable number of ways. She was a vital part of our success this year,” said Kruk.
Additionally, Garrett College’s Malik Whitaker was named to the NJCAA Region XX All-Tournament team.
In a 78-74 win over Cecil in the Region XX quarterfinals, Whitaker came off the bench to tally 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting, a perfect 3 of 3 from three-point land, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe. Whitaker then played 32 minutes off the bench in an 82-69 semifinal loss to eventual champions Harford, recording 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
On the season, Whitaker averaged 12.7 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds per game while averaging 22 minutes a night. He shot 46.4% from the floor, 42.9% from 3 and 72.2% from the foul line.
