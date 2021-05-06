HAGERSTOWN — WVU Potomac State, one of the top teams on the East Coast, will be the top seed in the NJCAA Division I Region XX tournament being held today through Sunday at Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown.
The Catamounts are 34-6 and will play 25-9-1 Harford at approximately 1:30 p.m. following today’s 10 a.m. opener between Monroe College and host Hagerstown.
The Mustangs are a number three seed at 30-5-1 and take on the second-seeded Hawks (40-10).
The Catamounts earned the top seed as a result of a doubleheader sweep over Harford and a split with Hagerstown.
Harford is the reigning Region XX Champion and has won four straight titles dating back to 2016. Last year’s tournament wasn’t held due to COVID-19.
Hagerstown ran off a 25-game winning streak earlier this season that was ended by Potomac State on April 23.
Monroe is a newcomer to the Region XX as part on the COVID-19 shuffling of postseason tournaments this year. Monroe made back-to-back JUCO World Series appearances in 2018 and 2019 as they won the Eastern District Title.
Division II
CUMBERLAND — On Saturday, Allegany College of Maryland will host the College of Southern Maryland in their tournament opener beginning at noon.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Montgomery College visits CCBC Essex.
Garrett College awaits the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 8 game on Sunday.
