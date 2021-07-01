It took a Supreme Court ruling and congressional approval, but the NCAA finally budged on its name, image and likeness policy effective Thursday.
The Division I Board of Directors released an interim policy on Wednesday in the wake of the high court’s decision in favor of college athletes in NCAA v. Alston. It ruled that the NCAA’s prohibition on compensation violates federal antitrust laws.
Under the policy, athletes can still maintain eligibility while participating in NIL activities. These include things like signing endorsement deals, partnerships with small businesses and selling their own autographs or jerseys.
They can also now hire agents, brand managers and marketing consultants to assist with their name, image and likeness.
Boosters are also allowed to partner with players, as long as the compensation isn’t based solely on athletic performance. Pay-for-play is still a violation of amateurism rules.
Universities and athletes around the country offered near-unanimous support, with a flurry of marketable players announcing brand partnerships.
Marshall football player Will Ulmer, an offensive lineman, is a country music singer. Prior to Thursday, it was an NCAA violation for him to perform under his own name.
“Now that the NCAA will allow it, I will be playing live shows this year as Will Ulmer,” he tweeted. “I am open to all venues and business opportunities.”
Maryland, West Virginia and Marshall also all announced partnerships with companies to help its players grow their brands.
WVU was the first football program to partner with Influencer, a software that allows teams to “store, track and deliver content to their athletes, coaches, alumni and other brand ambassadors.”
The Mountaineers’ NIL program is called “PEAK,” which aims to educate players and increase their reach on social media.
“At West Virginia, we have been preparing for NIL for a long time,” head coach Neal Brown tweeted on Thursday. “Through providing content, education and technology, we have been investing in our athletes to prepare them for this opportunity. Today is a pivotal moment for college athletes and we couldn’t be more excited to see them capitalize on their own brands.”
Highly ranked quarterback recruit Nicco Marchiol and basketball player Jalen Bridges tweeted plans to collaborate with The Voice of Morgantown, a site covering WVU sports news.
The Thundering Herd also signed a deal with Influencer, committing to a three-year deal to help their athletes’ NIL needs.
Maryland was ahead of the curve and partnered with Opendorse back in April with the same goal in mind.
As a result, 11 Terps already inked endorsements on the first day.
Eight football players, CJ Dippre, Ruben Hyppolite II, Brian Cobbs, Anthony Booker, Zach Perkins, Marcus Fleming Jr., Chig Okonkwo and Mitchell Gorgas announced deals on their respective social media accounts Thursday.
Dippre, Hyppolite, Cobbs, Booker and Fleming partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that allows fans to play video games with their favorite athletes.
Gorgas, Okonkwo and Perkins linked up with GoPuff, a food delivery service.
Terps women’s basketball star Ashley Owusu also committed to YOKE, and baseball players Sean Burke and Sean Heine partnered with Barstool.
The first animal to ink an endorsement deal went to Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox and his husky, “Blue,” with the pair signing to PetSmart.
Thursday ushered in a new age for college athletes. Only time will tell how the NCAA will monitor the thousands of NIL deals and their validity, and what ramifications they have on the framework of amateur athletics as a whole.
