KEYSER, W.Va. — Walking and running enthusiasts are invited to save the date for the upcoming inaugural Catamount Clowder 5K/Sprint Triathlon to be held Sept. 4.
The dual events are being hosted by WVU Potomac State College’s Student Health Center (SHC) staff and is a fundraiser for the men’s soccer team.
“These events are perfect for first-time triathletes and a great close-to-home option for seasoned professionals. Participants can sign up for just one or both events,” said Diana Niland, certified family nurse practitioner and coordinator of the SHC and the 5K/Sprint Triathlon.
The 5K and Sprint Triathlon will kick off at 8 a.m., at the Keyser Primary/Middle School track and the pool at Brooks Park.
The race is comprised of a 600-yard snake-style swim, a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 5K run.
The 5K race will offer a course that’s manageable for all ages, ranging from children to seniors. The final day to register is Sept. 4, the day of the race.
The triathlon is open to individuals 14 and older and is limited to 30 participants. The final day to register is Aug. 27.
Both events will culminate with a party on the College Quad, including food, games and entertainment.
Awards will be given for both events in multiple age groups to the top female and male contenders, with an overall award going to the individual posting the best time.
For cost and to register, visit go.wvu.edu/psc-cc-reg.
Anyone with questions, wishing to serve as a sponsor or who need more information should contact Diana Niland at diana.niland@hsc.wvu.edu.
