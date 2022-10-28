In each of their last 13 games over the past 12 months, the Fort Hill captains have carried the No. 3 jersey to midfield for the opening coin toss.
By now, people throughout this region know the story of Saiquan Jenkins’ tragic death when he was stabbed in front of Fort Hill High School on Oct. 28, 2021.
They know that the community rallied together, and that the Fort Hill football team dedicated the season to his memory, capping an unbeaten campaign with an eighth state championship.
Quan, as his friends call him, may have died a year ago to the day, but his presence is still felt everywhere.
Jenkins would’ve been a senior this season, and his teammates left him a space in their senior photo.
A display remembering both Jenkins and Haley House, who died from cancer eight years ago and also would’ve been a senior, can be found in the hallway at Fort Hill this week.
Players wear helmet decals, and the tradition of carrying Jenkins’ No. 3 jersey to midfield lives on.
Yet, his friends and teammates don’t need tangible reminders of Jenkins, who he was and what he stood for. They can see his smile and hear his infectious laugh as if he’s right there with them. In many ways, he still is.
“Realizing that he passed away, but not his legacy,” said Fort Hill senior Tavin Willis, one of his closest friends. “He’s always going to be a part of this team, part of this senior class.
“When he passed, I tried to instill some of him in me, so his legacy will never die. Who he was, how he was.”
‘He’d light up a room’
Jenkins moved from Baltimore to Cumberland in the summer of his ninth-grade year to live with his now late father. He had two brothers, Jabril and Gamil Daniels, who are sophomores on the Fort Hill football team, and another, Dayshawn, who is the same age.
Despite being new in town, Jenkins’ fun-loving nature grew his friend group far and wide, well beyond the athletic fields in South Cumberland.
“He was goofy,” Willis said. “He could get hot-headed sometimes, but he was a funny, caring person who cared about everyone. He always had a big heart. He wouldn’t let anything slide. ... He’s funny, but he wouldn’t let anyone disrespect him.”
Jenkins spent a lot of time with the families of Fort Hill football players Mikey Allen and Lance Bender. At the Allens, Jenkins developed a special relationship with Mikey’s younger brother, Mason, as the two would laugh and jest with one another.
“He was a caring person,” Mikey Allen said. “He would always come over and my brother would be there, so he would have that bond with him.
“He was easy to hang around, loving. He was like my best friend.”
Allen’s fondest memory of Jenkins comes from their time roaming the streets of South Cumberland in search of the most frightening Halloween decorations.
“We would be walking by a house, and there’d be a fake mannequin, and we would scare each other,” Allen said with a wide smile.
Jenkins’ impact on the community was abundantly clear at a vigil on the day of his death, when the pews at Grace Brethren Church on Williams Road were overflowing, and more than a hundred others gathered outside to pay their respects.
The mere mention of Jenkins never fails to bring a smile to someone’s face.
“There were pictures of him on a horse with a cowboy hat on. Not something you’d expect,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “He just loved to do those types of things and hang out with his friends. He’ll definitely be missed by everybody.
“He was always smiling. It was a huge smile, he’d light up a room. There wasn’t anyone that I knew personally that spoke ill of Quan.”
This kid can’t catch
At the start of Jenkins’ first Fort Hill practice his freshman year, Alkire and the coaching staff were salivating over the tall and lanky newcomer.
They ran a toss play outside, the football hit Jenkins in the chest and he dropped it.
“We did it three times, and every single time, it fell on the ground,” Alkire said. “We’re thinking, ‘This kid can’t catch.’”
Fast forward two years, and Jenkins was working on getting receiver reps. He was a menace on the scout team, skying overtop of defensive backs and coming down with the ball.
Don’t let Jenkins’ easygoing nature fool you. He was all business on the football field and on the basketball court, willing to do whatever it took to make his mark.
Jenkins constantly worked on his game over the summer as a member of the Western Maryland Stars 7 on 7 team, competing alongside the top players from Allegany, Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill.
His improvement was on full display last year, as Jenkins earned himself a starting spot in the secondary and as the punt returner.
The 17-year-old’s hands problems were nowhere to be found when he intercepted Mountain Ridge quarterback Bryce Snyder, the area’s Offensive Player of the Year, during last regular season.
“He just wanted to play,” Alkire said. “He didn’t care that someone else was better, he wanted to be out on that field. He was going to work or do whatever he could to get on that field.”
Fort Hill fullback Tanner Wertz’s favorite memory of Jenkins has to do with his speed, or lack thereof, his first year at Fort Hill.
“Freshman year, he was good, but he was a little bit slow,” Wertz said. “We’d run 40s, and he could never get past a 5-flat. Everybody would be on him about it, and he’d just say, ‘One day I’ll get there. One day I’ll get there.’
“His junior year, he got great out of nowhere, and I always had to guard him. Every time I had to guard him I was like, ‘Geez, I gotta guard Quan.’ That summer, he ran his 40 and got a 4.7, really improved.
“He was just a strong person. If anyone wanted to go work out he would come with us.”
Long live Quan
If you spend even an ounce of time around the Fort Hill football program, you’re bound to hear these three words: Long live Quan.
It’s a mantra that not only defines how the Sentinels wish to glorify Jenkins on the gridiron, but for the rest of their lives.
“I just want to do everything for him, in any sport, wrestling, in anything,” Wertz said. “I just want to honor his name and keep on working.”
Jenkins was very protective of his younger brothers Jabril and Gamil Daniels, and his friends and teammates have made an effort to help fill that role in his absence.
It’s what Jenkins would’ve wanted.
“You can just see that with how they treat his brothers,” Alkire said. “A lot of those kids treat Jabril and Gamil like they’re their little brothers.
“They’re basically taking on Quan’s role in helping those two develop as they should. ... Not that they can replace Quan, but they’re doing their best job to help those guys through.”
At some point in the not-so-distant future, the tradition of bringing Jenkins’ No. 3 jersey to midfield before the game will come to and end.
That doesn’t mean the players and students at Fort Hill will stop bringing a part of Jenkins with them everywhere they go. All it takes is a mention of his name, and all the joy comes rushing back.
