CUMBERLAND — Allegany played like two completely different teams on Saturday afternoon.
The Campers dominated the first half and held off a late second-half charge by Kent County to advance to the state semifinals for the second time in school history.
Macello Kitchen and C.J. Crawford had the first-half goals for a 2-0 lead for the No. 3 Campers at the break after outshooting Kent County, 12-1.
“First half we did really well," said Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter. "We executed everything that we had scouted out and also what we had been practicing leading up to this game.”
Demetrius Hilton put the nail in the coffin in the final minute for a 3-1 win over the No. 6 Trojans at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I really, truly don't know," Lechliter said of what changed in the second half. "It was like we were two different teams today. And that's what I was just talking about in the locker room, how we've got to finish out 80 minutes of soccer. We can't play 40 and then pack it in. We've got to play 80 minutes as we continue forward.”
After topping Mountain Ridge 3-1 on Tuesday for the Class 1A West Region 1 title, the Campers were relentless early on in search for a goal.
The opener nearly came just over two minutes in when Blake Powell stole the ball at the top of the box, dribbled down to the byline and delivered a low cross toward the penalty kick spot to Caedon Wallace, who was unable to get a clean shot off.
Allegany stuck with it and dividends were paid a few minutes later when Mason Salvadge found Kitchen in behind the defense down the left side. Kitchen darted past a defender and fired the ball into the far corner for a 1-0 lead at 33:19.
The Campers had close-range chances from Crawford, Hilton and Wallace over the next 22 minutes, but the score remained 1-0.
After a long throw-in into the box, the Campers were awarded a penalty kick after a Kent County defender committed a foul in the box. Crawford stepped up to take it and fired a shot toward the left corner, but Trojans goalkeeper Ronald Parker made a brilliant diving stop to keep the score at 1-0 with 10:51 to go before the break.
“No, not at all," Lechliter said of whether he was worried about how his players might respond following the saved penalty kick. "That was a great save by the keeper. It was a great penalty kick, it was a great save. You can't ask for anything more.
"I just try to always encourage my boys if we make a mistake or miss something, just let it go. We can't get it back, let's focus and get the next one.”
The Campers were clearly unfazed by the saved PK, as they doubled their lead with 5:52 to play before halftime. Crawford played in behind down the right side who took a defender on the dribble, then cut inside to create space and found the back of the net at the near post.
It was utter domination by the Campers in the opening half, firing five shots on goal to Kent County's one, which was handily saved by Allegany goalkeeper Chase Gray about 14 minutes into the contest. It was Gray's only save of the game on two Kent County shots on target.
The Trojans had the first scoring chance of the second half when Will Maier served a corner kick to the near post, where Jack Cullum headed over the bar.
"I watched a little film, a few games, but not much," Lechliter said of his scouting report of Kent County. "Like I tell my boys all the time, I'm not really focused on the other team. If we do what we need to do correctly, we'll be just fine.”
Although the Campers didn't have nearly as many close-range scoring opportunities in the second half, it didn't stop the midfield duo of Nathaniel Klemm and Aidan Paulman from looking to extend the Alco lead from long distance.
Allegany appeared to have gone up 3-0 on a goal by Paulman with 8:18 remaining, but Hilton was ruled offside during the build-up to the no-goal.
“They're seniors and they're stepping up and doing a good leadership role that I'm asking them to do," Lechliter said of Klemm and Paulman. "They're commanding that part of the field and that's all you can ask out of a midfielder.”
The Trojans made it a game when Jace Conner got in behind the Allegany defense and found the back of the net on Kent County's third shot of the game, making the score 2-1 with 3:08 to play.
But Hilton put the score at its final with 29 seconds remaining when he received a long ball over the top and rocketed a shot past Parker.
The last — and first — time the Campers made it to the state semifinals was in 2015 when, despite allowing just two shots, they fell 2-1 to Crisfield.
“I think it means a lot to the kids," Lechliter said. "I just told them to enjoy the win today and tomorrow, but come ready to work even harder than what we have up to Friday. And that's all it's going to take is just continuing to work hard like we have all season.”
Allegany will travel to Northeast High School in Pasadena on Friday or Saturday to play for a trip to the state title game.
