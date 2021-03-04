FROSTBURG — While the pandemic has forced cancellation and postponement after cancellation and postponement to high school sports, isolating student-athletes with some feeling as if they’re drifting apart, Mountain Ridge football head coach Ryan Patterson gets the sense it’s had the opposite effect on his team.
“One thing I have always learned is how resilient kids can be,” said Patterson, who is in his fifth season as head coach of the Miners after serving as a longtime assistant under Roy DeVore. “This year has been so unfair to our students and athletes and all they have done is endure. We get the OK for workouts at the end of summer. They show up. We have practice in the fall. They show up. We start practice in the middle of February. They show up. Most of the players showed up and you can tell they have been lifting.
“They are like the old minutemen. They show up wherever and whenever told they are needed. It has helped form a special bond for those of us that get to enjoy this season with them.”
One could argue that for all the learning the kids have done from the pandemic, Patterson suggests it has been just as much of a learning experience for him and his coaches.
“As a coaching staff, this has been a unique experience too. To be honest with you, our staff plays off of our kids. I know it is supposed to be the other way around, but our kids are so inspiring and want to be there, so it has been easy on our staff to show up motivated. I think you will see this energy on the field on Friday afternoons. There is a special bond with this group of kids and our staff.”
The Miners were the last Allegany County football team to play in the fall, and they will be the first to play when the season gets started again on Friday. Mountain Ridge makes the trip to Cumberland to square off with Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium, where the Miners lost 31-6 to Fort Hill on Oct. 31, 2020.
“Many thoughts run through my mind about this upcoming season, but it all starts with our seniors,” Patterson said. “They have endured. We only have seven left. We started the fall with 12. Two were injured. Two moved away. These seven players hung in there and we hope each one of them enjoy health and success in these four upcoming games. We love these guys.
“On another note, we have a very young roster and we are excited to get these guys more playing time for what we think will be a successful run for this program over the next few years and hopefully longer. We started six sophomores against Fort Hill on Halloween and will do the same thing against Allegany on Friday. We have a theme in our program over the last year that sends a simple message to our players — control the stuff you can, don’t worry about anything else. We’d have played 20 games if they let us. We are fortunate to have four.”
The Miners have moved to more of an Air Raid offense without completely abandoning the run, led by quarterback Bryce Snyder, who completed 16 of 31 passes for 233 yards against the Sentinels. He tossed a 47-yard touchdown to Jaden Lee on the Miners’ second play from scrimmage to give them an early 6-0 lead.
Although the result wasn’t what Patterson had hoped for, there were positives to draw from the offense. But that didn’t stop the fifth-year head coach from putting in more work during the break.
“(It) started with the introduction and teaching of Zoom to a bunch of old men,” Patterson joked. “We signed on with Penn State and North Carolina to a free Zoom clinic that these schools put on for high school coaches. So we got better at X’s and O’s and the accompanying drills. We were actually able to get together as a staff through virtual meetings more so than we ever were in the past.
“We started including our skill kids into some of these Zoom meetings. All three of our quarterbacks in the program have fathers on the coaching staff so that helps. We provided as much virtual material and teachings as possible and made resources available for kids at any time. Many of our players picked up jobs during this last year so we learned quickly we needed to be flexible. Flexible is a good word for football the last year. If you haven’t had the ability to adapt, you were not — are not — going to be successful.”
As seen with the loss of a handful of seniors, the Miners suffered some roster turnover during the break. Patterson said they lost about 10% of their roster due to multiple factors. “We also picked up a few new guys, too,” he said.
Although fans will be very limited this season, Mountain Ridge may still have a home-field advantage of sorts at its two home games depending on how Mother Nature is feeling.
“We started out with a week of inclement weather so we were indoors. We called it arena football,” said Patterson. “It all worked out. We were doing a lot of our reteaching of the scheme at that point. We have been programed to adapt and overcome so if any weather related things come up, we will overcome. This IS Frostburg, so you never know.”
Following Friday’s showdown at Greenway, the Miners return next Friday to face Fort Hill before hosting Allegany on March 26 and playing Fort Hill at home in a Thursday afternoon showdown on April 1.
“To pull off another attempt at a football season, many things have to come together,” Patterson said. “These players are so resilient and we love them for it. I truly believe the adversity that these young men have had to deal with over the last year will make them better equipped to deal with what life has in store for them as they press on into adulthood.”
