FROSTBURG— Alex Retzos and Danny Caparotti each scored a goal, leading the Frostburg State Bobcats to a 2-1 win over the Seton Hill Griffins on Wednesday at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
"It was a great game," Retzos said. "We had a bad start to the season on Sunday, we just wanted to bounce back and give everything we had today and I think we did that. We all showed fight, it was ugly at times but the good teams find a way to win and we did that today."
Frostburg's (1-0-1) head coach Keith Byrnes was not with the team due to illness. Byrnes is in his 21st season as head coach for Frostburg. Goalie Brennan Moore said his presence was missed.
"It was a big factor," Moore said. "He's been here for so long, he's such a big part of this program and such a leader. The boys definitely missed him today, but I was glad we were able to get him the win."
Retzos gave the Bobcats the lead in the first half at the 37:54 mark off a penalty kick that found the right side of the net. It was the only goal scored in the first half by either team.
At halftime, Frostburg had a 4-1 edge on shots on goal. Each team had two corner kicks. Bobby White had three saves for Seton Hill (0-3) while Moore had one for the Bobcats.
"I think the biggest thing is that we played with emotion," Moore said. "We did the ugly stuff and we were able to come out with a win."
Less than four minutes into the second half, Kevin Garcia-Torres found Danny Caparotti for a goal at the 48:21 mark. Caparotti found the bottom right corner to increase Frostburg's lead to 2-0.
"It was huge," Moore said. "We were able to keep going and I think the biggest thing was the way we reacted. We never gave them the chance to get back into it."
The Griffins responded about seven minutes later as Anthony Panko found Elias Mobrin who scored at the 55:03 mark. Moore saved Seton Hill's first shot but was unable to save the follow-up that cut the Bobcats lead to 2-1.
The Griffins took four shots the remainder of the game while Frostburg took three. Seton Hill took 11 shots while the Bobcats took 10 in the game. Both teams finished with five shots on goal. Frostburg also finished with a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Caparotti and Retzos each took three shots for the Bobcats. Retzos took all three of his on goal. Cai Pritchard led the Griffins with four shots including one on goal. In goal, Moore finished with four saves while White finished with three.
"He's amazing," Retzos said on Moore. "Big-time saves at big times and it's exactly what you need to win a game."
Up next for the Bobcats is a road trip to West Liberty, West Virginia, on Sunday at 1 p.m. to face the West Liberty Hilltoppers.
"We played ugly football," Moore said. "But it's what we had to do to stay in the game and come out with a win."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.