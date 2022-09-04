FROSTBURG — Uma Pua’auli completed 82% of his passes and tossed five touchdowns in his quarterback debut, and Mountain Ridge crushed Southern, 69-7, to open the season on Friday night.
The Miners, ranked No. 2 in the Area Top 5, led 21-0 after the first quarter and 62-7 at halftime before taking their foot off the gas in the second half. Mountain Ridge has outscored Southern, 153-7, over the last two meetings.
Pua’auli, who was behind Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Snyder at QB last year, completed 14 of 17 passes for 210 yards, adding 30 yards with his legs on four carries.
Will Patterson caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaden Lee made six grabs for 74 and three scores. Tyson Shumaker caught a 23-yard pass.
In the ground game, Connor Guy had 19 yards and a touchdown on three carries, Austin Frost rushed for 17 yards on two gives, and Pua’auli, Patterson and Lee all notched rushing TDs.
Patterson also returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown. Andrew Ketterman was 7 of 9 on extra points.
Gavin Warnick erased the Miners’ shutout with an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the second quarter.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts Catoctin (0-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Catoctin lost to Boonsboro, 28-3, to open its season. Southern (0-1) is at Moorefield (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 59 Clay-Battelle 12
BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller passed for two touchdowns and added three more on the ground to lead East Hardy over Clay-Battelle on Friday night.
The Cougars led 35-0 at halftime en route to a 47-point romp, during which they out-gained Clay-Battelle, 435-160. Friday marked the second consecutive beating East Hardy has dealt to begin the season after a 73-12 romp of Gilmer County last week.
Mason Miller completed 14 of 25 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he rushed for 80 yards and three scores on six carries.
Ashton Haslacker had a monster night on the outside, catching five passes for 143 yards and a touchdown with a long of 43. Dawson Price had a receiving touchdown and 38 yards, and Brandon Jones caught two passes for 37 yards.
Shawn Bodkin rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. The Cougars averaged 8.5 yards a carry.
East Hardy (2-0), which dropped one spot to No. 4 in the Area Top 5 behind Allegany, is at Tucker County on Friday at 7 p.m. Tucker has outscored its opponents 96-18 in wins over Tygarts Valley and Pocahontas County.
Petersburg 51 Buffalo 19
BUFFALO, W.Va. — Peyton Day nearly topped 200 yards of offense, and Petersburg forced five Buffalo turnovers to improve to 2-0 on the year.
The Vikings, who intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles, built a 19-7 lead after one quarter, 26-13 at the half and 32-19 after three. Petersburg outscored Buffalo, 19-0, during the fourth quarter to pull away for good.
Day rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the rushing attack, which ended with 213 yards. He also corralled three passes for 83 yards and a 73-yard score.
Petersburg quarterback Bumby Van Meter completed 7 of 14 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and added 26 yards with his feet.
Ethan Taylor caught two passes for 63 yards and a score, Peyton Tingler made a 19-yard reception and Trace Rohrbaugh snagged a 13-yard TD. Rohrbaugh also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Logan Thorne had five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, and Caden Arbaugh returned an interception 67 yards for a score.
Petersburg (2-0) hosts Pendleton County (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. Pendleton dropped a tight 6-0 decision to James Monroe, the No. 5 team in WVMetroNews’ Class A Power Rankings.
Moorefield 36 Pocahontas Co. 29
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Trailing in the fourth quarter, Adam Landes scored the go-ahead 62-yard touchdown for Moorefield to edge Pocahontas County on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets, who fell to Frankfort, 51-0, in their opener, led 28-21 entering the fourth quarter Saturday. However, a Ryan Halterman four-yard TD run and a two-point conversion gave Pocahontas its first lead since exiting the first quarter up 13-7.
Moorefield answered just 17 seconds later on Landes’ long touchdown run and a two-point conversion for a 36-29 lead with 8:23 left. Tyson Arnold intercepted Pocahontas late in the game to seal the victory.
Landes had a monster performance for the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries; he also caught a pass from Arnold and ran 64 yards to the end zone. Alex Miller had 11 runs for 95 yards, and Axton Runions gained 59 on 11 totes.
Moorefield (1-1) hosts Southern (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
