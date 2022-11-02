SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Maddox Twigg scored a trio of touchdowns, and the Ridgeley Rams edged the Personal Best/Ledo Pizza Patriots, 28-22, Sunday night to win the Little Super Bowl at Frankfort Stadium.
The Rams (8-0) defeated the Patriots (7-2) during the regular season, and their victory on Sunday avenged a 30-0 loss to the Patriots at the same stage a season ago.
Tied at 14 entering the fourth quarter, Twigg found the end zone from 12 yards out, and Jesus Perdew kicked the PAT through the uprights, to give the Rams a 22-14 lead with 8:53 left.
Cole Shanholtz all but put the game out of reach with a short touchdown run with 2:10 left. The Patriots cut the deficit to 28-22 with 1:22 remaining after Carson Bender connected with Landen Richardson for a touchdown pass, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
The Rams led 14-0 at intermission after a pair of first-quarter scores.
Twigg got the scoring started with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown with 5:49 left in the first. With 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, Twigg then hooked up with Brady Twigg for a two-yard TD pass.
The Patriots were driving late in the half, but Ridgeley’s Peyton Brittingham intercepted a pass inside the 10-yard line.
The Patriots garnered touchdowns on a pair of third-quarter passes from Bender to Jameson Powell. The first was from 35 yards out with 5:53 left, and the second from 25 yards with 4:15 left in the third.
Bobby Brauer made the extra point on their first score to make it 14-8 Ridgeley, but Brittingham came up huge on their second point after, as he blocked the PAT to keep the score level at 14 entering the fourth.
That’s when Maddox Twigg and Shanholtz found the end zone, which proved to be enough to hold off a late surge by the Patriots.
Division II Patriots 6 Miners 0
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Isaiah Welsh scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and the defense did the rest as the Personal Best/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots defeated the Mountain Ridge Miners for the Division II championship.
The Patriots’ Hunter Shambaugh with Most Valuable Player of the game.
Outstanding players in the defensive battle for the Patriots were Marquis Trimble, Welsh, Carson Rose and Owen Clites on offense and Shambaugh, Matthew Coleman, Jaiden Beck and Gabe Simmons on defense.
For the Miners, Jasper Crissman, Nathan Miller and Cole Trenum were the offensive standouts while Izaiah Payton, Dylan Stevenson and Ryan Krumpach were the defensive stalwarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.