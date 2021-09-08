RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Led by a pair of touchdowns each by Gunner Bradshaw and Cole Shanholtz, the Ridgeley Rams routed Braddock, 25-0, to improve to 2-0 in Cumberland Area Youth Football League Division II play on Sunday.
Bradshaw got the scoring started with a four-yard run across the pylon, as Ridgeley took a 7-0 lead after Shanholtz ran it in for the PAT with three minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Shanholtz pounded in a two-yard touchdown before halftime, as the Rams took a 13-0 lead into the intermission. Brady Twigg picked off the Braddock quarterback during the frame.
Bradshaw crossed the goal line again with a 30-yard burst during the third quarter, and Shanholtz scored from 10 yards out in the fourth to solidify a one-sided Ridgeley victory.
Ridgeley’s defense shined throughout, with Braddock struggling to move the ball past the Rams’ 25-yard line after a solid first quarter offensively.
Brayden Tyler had a fourth-quarter interception, and Gavin Rose and Johnny Jackson also delivered solid performances on the defensive side of the ball.
For Braddock, Kiante Bible and Jamison Rush were their defensive MVP’s.
With a 2-0 record, Ridgeley has a bye this week. They’ll get a rematch with the Patriots at Greenway Avenue Stadium the following week.
Ridgeley Rams 26 VFW Patriots 12
CUMBERLAND — The week prior, Ridgeley toppled the Patriots in its season opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
In the first quarter, Brayden Tyler put the Rams in the end zone after returning an interception 70 yards to the house. After a Shanholtz conversion, they led 7-0.
Tyler accounted for Ridgeley’s second-quarter scoring too with a four-yard rushing TD and another Shanholtz PAT, giving the Rams a 14-0 lead going into halftime.
The Patriots and the Rams went back and forth in the third. Following a VFW passing touchdown and a failed conversion, Shanholtz scored on an explosive 60-yard touchdown run.
The Patriots countered with a touchdown of their own rushing the football, but Tyler made sure Ridgeley won its opener, scoring it from 20 yards out on the ground to go back up by two scores.
Peyton Britingham had an interception in the fourth to help Ridgeley keep the Patriots off the scoreboard and secure the win. Bradshaw led the Rams with 10 tackles, and Rose had six tackles — three solo.
For the Patriots, their offense MVP was Jake Rice, and their top defensive performer was Daron Clark.
