CUMBERLAND — Northern put ducks on the pond against Fort Hill early, and Chance Ritchey brought them home.
A pair of errors put a pair of Huskies on at the start, and Ritchey cracked a double to plate them and get his team going. Northern would go on to tally four in the first and five more in the second, with Ritchey adding another RBI on a liner that was hit so hard it barely left the ground.
After a poor performance at No. 1 Allegany, Northern brought its bats, gloves and baserunning to Holler Field for an important bounce-back victory against Fort Hill, 12-2, on Tuesday evening.
“We needed that,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I give the kids credit, they worked really hard since the Allegany beatdown that we took. ... We worked hard defensively, and we did a ton of stuff with the bats. That showed today.”
Northern (2-1) and Fort Hill (0-2) had similar days swinging the bat — both teams had eight hits — but the Sentinels allowed far too many free runners, and the Huskies took advantage.
Four Fort Hill pitchers combined to issue nine walks, and behind them, the Sentinel defense committed five errors.
With right-hander Ethan Sebold tossing a solid 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and eight strikeouts, and the Northern defense committing just two errors, Fort Hill couldn’t keep pace.
“You can’t make mistakes against Phil,” Sentinels head coach Jeff Brode said. “Their approach, they’re looking to score one run an inning, and your mistakes turn it into three and four. You can’t win doing it.”
Though Fort Hill spotted runners in scoring position, Northern still had to drive them in. Ritchey was the main culprit, finishing 3 for 3 at the dish with three RBIs, three runs and a walk.
Logan Miller had a deuces wild batting line, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs, two walks and two stolen bases. Cam Friend went 2 for 3 with a ribbie, Easton Rhoten went 1 for 2 with two runs and a steal, and Myles Uphold scored thrice and stole a bag.
Northern displayed the usual situational hitting of a Phil Carr-coached squad. The starkest example arrived after Ritchey’s double in the first, when Kellen Hinebaugh — the cleanup hitter — bunted Ritchey to third base, and Ritchey crossed a batter later.
The Huskies stole six bases, though Sentinels catcher Logan Vanmeter did throw one would-be-base-stealer out, and generated three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings despite hitting safely just once.
Against Fort Hill, Northern was back to playing Northern baseball.
“We did some good things with the bat, situation stuff,” Carr said. “We put the ball in play with guys on third to get runs in. We stole some bases. We ran our first and thirds.”
Despite the early 4-0 hole after just three outs, Fort Hill showed fight.
The Sentinels loaded the bases with one out after Tyler Wilhelm doubled, Bryce Schadt singled and Eston Bender walked in the bottom of the first. Shane Welsh brought one in on a single, though the rally died with a pair of Ks soon after.
Then, with Fort Hill trailing 9-1 after two, Bender started the third with a single and eventually came around on a run-scoring knock by Vanmeter.
All-in-all, eight different members of the Fort Hill line-up hit safely, and Schadt led the way with a pair of hits. Hunter Vanmeter also doubled to lead off the third.
It wasn’t the result Fort Hill had hoped for, but there were positive signs. The Sentinels will look to take the next step forward at home on Friday against St. Maria Goretti at 4:30 p.m.
“They don’t quit,” Brode said. “They’re playing a lot better than the performances that we put out last year. The kids try. We’re putting the ball in play a lot better.”
Schadt was tabbed with the loss for Fort Hill, and Sebold was the winning pitcher. Sebold came out at the 75-pitch mark in the fourth to preserve his eligibility for Saturday, and Luke Ross tossed 1 1/3 scoreless on one hit to end the game.
If the weather holds, Northern has a prime opportunity to exit the week with its record at 4-1. The Huskies have a home game against Berlin on Friday at 4 p.m. and a matchup with Albert Gallatin on Saturday.
“We need to grab three wins if we can get them this week,” Carr said. “Hopefully we can get them in.”
