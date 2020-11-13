ACCIDENT — Jacob Ritchie and Mason Reed both scored a pair of goals, as Mountain Ridge had six first-half tallies in a 9-0 win at Northern on Nov. 3 in high school boys soccer action. The Allegany County fall sports season has since been suspended until February due to the county's COVID numbers.
The Miners struck quickly, scoring twice in the opening two-and-a-half minutes, both off the boot of Ritchie with assists by Logan Kiddy on both goals at 38:34 and 37:30.
Reed made it 3-0 at 34:08 off an assist from Evan Cook.
Jarrett Pennington then had an unassisted tally at 25:32 before Reed assisted the final two goals of the first half — Hunter Durst scored at 14:34 and Drake Clark found the back of the net with 10:57 to play before halftime.
Reed opened the scoring in the second half off a feed from Ritchie at 31:21, Evan Cook scored off a Will Stark assist at 19:37 and Reed assisted Brady Gray to close out the scoring with 4:26 remaining.
Mountain Ridge held the advantage in shots, 21-1, and corner kicks, 8-0. Tyler Yoder saved 11 shots in goal for the Huskies while Eathan Ashenfelter made one stop in a shutout effort.
The Miners, defending Maryland Class 1A state champions, were 1-0-1 before the season was suspended.
