CUMBERLAND — In a week that was scheduled, perhaps unintentionally, to be rivalry week, only one of the three rivalry games remain on the slate as Northern hosts Southern this evening and West Virginia closes out its regular season.
Allegany and Fort Hill were slated to wage their 98th meeting before Allegany County Public Schools announced the cancellation of all athletic events beginning Thursday afternoon due to a COVID-19 uptick.
Likewise, the Mineral Bowl between Frankfort and Keyser was axed once the county slipped into red on the West Virginia school map earlier this week.
Moorefield looks to make a final playoff push when it heads to Hampshire.
East Hardy squares off with Pendleton County in a meeting between two of Class A’s top 16 teams.
And Petersburg will try to deny a postseason berth to Wheeling Central, winners of the last three Class A state championships, and solidify its own.
All games kick-off at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Rams at the Huskies, which has a 6 p.m. start.
Southern (0-0) at Northern (0-1)
Northern comes into its Garrett County rivalry game off a disappointing 21-14 defeat at the hands of Allegany, during which the Huskies turned the ball over on each of their first five possessions.
Northern quarterback Zach Hallenbeck ended the night 12 for 22 throwing for 112 yards and carrying it eight times for 22 yards. Ethan Sebold was the Huskies’ leading rusher with 50 yards on 10 carries.
Jamison Warnick had six rushes for 46 yards, and Jake Rush added 37 on 13 attempts in the loss.
Fresh off a 3-7 2019 campaign, Southern was idle in Week 1 of the Maryland football season.
The Rams have battled academic eligibility since the restart — student-athletes have struggled to adjust to online classes, head coach Jon Nazelrod said — so they’ll have a smaller team than they envisioned entering the year.
Northern won the matchup with Southern last season 36-0, ending a two-year run of Ram wins in the series.
Moorefield (3-2) at Hampshire (2-7)
Moorefield was off last week after its game against Pendleton was canceled after Pendleton County moved to gold. Ranked No. 19 in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission power ratings, it needs to win and get some help to slip into the Class A playoffs for the second straight season.
The Yellow Jackets lean heavily on Matthew Jenkins, who split the Times-News Offensive Player of the Year award alongside Fort Hill’s Breven Stubbs, on the ground.
Hampshire, No. 24 in Class AAA, fell at Washington, 42-7, last week. After falling behind by five scores, the Trojans notched their lone touchdown on a 37-yard rushing touchdown by Stephen Leonard, and Christian Hicks banged through the extra point.
Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule, known for his pass-happy air raid offense, swapped to a run-first attack in the Trojans’ penultimate contest. Hampshire had 29 carries to just 16 attempts through the air.
The Yellow Jackets and Trojans last met in 2004, when Moorefield escaped with a 13-10 win.
Pendleton County (4-2) at East Hardy (5-1)
Class A No. 6 East Hardy had a bye in Week 9, last beating Tucker county on the road 39-6 on Oct. 23.
With the exception of a 21-7 loss to Shadyside, the Cougars’ stout defense hasn’t allowed more than seven points in any contest, outscoring the opposition 139-15 in their five triumphs. Tonight will be East Hardy’s first home contest since a Week 1 win over Petersburg.
If East Hardy wins the battle of Potomac Valley Conference rivals, it could knock Pendleton, ranked No. 14 in Class A, out of the playoffs and would likely secure the Cougars a first-round bye.
Pendleton has gotten the better in the series since 2004, holding a 9-8 advantage. The Wildcats won 7-6 in 2019 and 21-7 the year prior, which was preceded by three years of East Hardy routs.
Wheeling Central (5-3) at Petersburg (5-3)
Petersburg was off last week after Tucker County forfeited in what’s officially ruled as a 1-0 Vikings win.
The “win” ended a two-game losing streak to Class AA juggernauts Frankfort and Keyser.
As it stands now, Petersburg is No. 11 in the Class A ratings to sit firmly in the playoff picture in head coach Donny Evans’ first year of his most recent stint with the Vikings.
On the other side, Wheeling Central has dominated Class A on the gridiron in recent history, taking home the last three state championship trophies, but finds itself on the outside looking in slotted at No. 18 entering Friday.
The teams haven’t played since at least 2004.
