MCHENRY — Garrett Post 71/214 dropped its final tune-up game for the Maryland State tournament next week, falling to the Riverside Rebels, 2-1, on Friday.
“Very well-played baseball game by both teams dominated by pitching,” Post 71/214 head coach Phil Carr said. “(Wes) Landis pitched a strong five innings and made two game-changing plays on the mound and in right field in the seventh.”
Landis kept the Garrett bats quiet, allowing one run on six hits in five innings of work and striking out five and walking none.
Defensively, the Hampshire Trojan helped himself pick up the win. In the fourth inning, he stabbed a hard liner off the bat of Will Moon with runners on first and second with one out and turned it into a double play.
Then, with the tying run on second in the bottom of the seventh, he made a running catch going towards the fence in right field to rob Tanner Haskiell of a game-tying extra base hit.
After Zach Hallenbeck gave Garrett an early 1-0 edge with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, Hayden Baldwin (Moorefield) leveled the tally with a run-scoring knock of his own in the sixth. Darrick Broadwater (Keyser) broke the tie with a go-ahead sac fly later in the frame.
Johnathan Mallow (Petersburg) accounted for two of the Rebels’ five hits. Post 71/214 ended the night with seven base-knocks.
Mason Brenneman delivered a quality start to give Garrett a chance to win, tossing three scoreless one-hit innings, striking out six.
Post 71/214’s arms combined for 12 K’s.
Jake Rush allowed two runs, one earned, in three innings of middle relief during which he fanned five and walked one, and Moon pitched a clean seventh.
At the dish, Haskiell doubled and scored Garrett’s lone run. Chance Ritchey singled twice.
Garrett finished the regular season at 17-3 and will compete in the Maryland State Tournament on Monday against Cecil County at 3 p.m. at Funkstown Community Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.