SHORT GAP, W.Va. — On fourth down with the game on the line in the final minutes, Luke Robinette just went out and made a play.
Needing a yard for the first down, the Frankfort quarterback did one better, stiff-arming a Northern defender and accelerating to the pylon for a six-yard score that cemented the victory. The Falcons lined up in the wrong formation, but it didn’t matter.
Robinette scored three touchdowns and was electric in the return game, and Frankfort outscored Northern, 21-7, after halftime to down the Huskies, 35-25, on Friday night.
“It’s always a battle, and I love playing them for that reason,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We were fortunate enough to pull it out in the second half.”
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We played physical, we competed, we played hard. I think we were running out of gas a little bit at the end. ... They’re a good team, they’re physical. Just like we praised our defense and our offensive line the last two weeks with wins, they’ve got to put it on their shoulders. Because they got handled on both sides of the ball at times.”
The win improved Frankfort to 5-0 for the second time in three seasons, and Northern fell to 2-2. The Falcons avoided a repeat of last year, when they started 4-0 but stumbled to the Huskies in their fifth contest.
For 24 minutes, Northern seemed primed to shock Frankfort again.
It was a tale of two halves, as Northern benefitted from poor Frankfort tackling and a botched trick play late in the second quarter to lead 18-14 entering the locker room.
Yet, the Falcons responded. John Anderson III took the opening kickoff of the second half down to the Northern 25, and Robinette connected to Anderson from 21 yards out to allow Frankfort to retake the lead, 21-18, with 8:13 on the clock in the third.
The lead change was the fifth of the game, and it would be the last.
After the Falcons’ defense forced a Northern punt, Robinette made another long return to set up another short field at the Northern 25. Four plays later, Parker VanMeter punched it in on a fullback trap from seven yards out. A PAT from Rhett Sensabaugh upped the Frankfort lead to 28-18 with 4:24 remaining.
Following a bruising 15-play, 65-yard Northern scoring drive that was bookended by an Ethan Sebold four-yard rushing TD on a triple option, Frankfort answered with a touchdown of its own by Robinette to seal the deal.
Daniel Marley put a bow on the win with a sack of Northern quarterback Luke Ross on fourth down during the Huskies’ final series, allowing Robinette to kneel it out.
Robinette completed 5 of 8 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 71 yards and another score on 15 carries. He also had another explosive return before halftime.
“Luke Robinette was phenomenal tonight,” Whiteman said. “He made a lot of plays, being a senior leader. ... We didn’t have any timeouts left (on his rushing touchdown). Lined up in the wrong formation, that we’ve been lining up in since June. Luke took a busted play with his athleticism and ran it in with a touchdown.”
VanMeter finished with 12 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyrique Powell rushed for 47 yards on seven gives. Four different Frankfort receivers caught at least one pass, with Powell catching two, including an 18-yard receiving TD in the first quarter.
Robinette’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter was emblematic of Frankfort’s night as a whole. The Falcons made some mistakes — seven penalties for 70 yards and poor tackling before halftime — but masked them with a series of explosive plays.
Of Frankfort’s penalties, its biggest was a holding call that erased a 26-yard touchdown run by Robinette on their second drive of the third quarter. It didn’t end up mattering, as VanMeter punched it in later in the series.
Two players that had little trouble tackling were VanMeter and Chase Snyder, who both laid several crushing hits on Northern ball carriers. Snyder recorded a sack before halftime.
“He’s a physical ballplayer,” Whiteman said of VanMeter, who battled through cramps late in the game. “I think he and Chase Snyder like to see who can lay the wood the most. ... Proud of Parker. He’s a team player, and he does whatever he has to do to win football games.”
Frankfort was outgained by Northern, 312-277, and had fewer first downs, 15-12, in part because of several short fields due to long returns. Three of the Falcons’ five touchdown drives began on the Huskies’ side of the field.
Carr attributed Northern’s poor kick coverage to the team’s lack of depth.
“Maryland’s dumb rules where the JV kids can’t help us because they played Monday night, we were limited to about 18 guys,” he said. “That showed on special teams. We were trying to put a couple guys in there to give starters a blow, and it cost us.
“That was the difference in the game tonight because they were working with a short field. Every time we’d score they’d be able to come right back.”
Ross played well under center for Northern, completing 5 of 13 passes for 115 yards and rushing for 40 yards on 14 carries. Kellen Hinebaugh was a threat in both the ground and passing games, making three catches for 95 yards and rushing for 59.
Sebold tallied 47 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kyle Broadwater had five touches for 51 yards, one of which went for 45 yards on the Huskies’ opening series.
Northern benefitted from a Frankfort special teams blunder to score a late touchdown to go into halftime up 18-14.
Frankfort ran a fake punt with around a minute left in the second quarter, but the punter was stopped inches short to give the Huskies a short field at the Falcons’ 29.
Ross connected with Hinebaugh for a 27-yard pass play up the seam to put Northern inside the five, and Sebold barrelled in from a yard out to push the Huskies ahead.
Sebold’s touchdown was the final of four lead changes during the back-and-forth half.
“We made a lot of bonehead mistakes,” Whiteman said. “We gave the punter the green light down here, and he didn’t get the first down. We’ll take that as coaches on that one. He’s a high school boy trying to make a play.”
It looked as if Frankfort would be the team ahead entering the intermission. Robinette took a kickoff down to the Northern 11, and VanMeter took a toss from Robinette three plays later and beat the Northern defensive backs to the corner.
VanMeter’s TD made it 14-11 after a false start pushed back the PAT and the kick came up short with 4:35 left.
The short field and quick score followed a six-play, 59-yard Northern touchdown drive. Hinebaugh capped the drive by spinning off a Frankfort defender for a four-yard rushing TD. Ross connected with Brady Dixon on the two-point conversion to make it 11-8 Northern with 6:16 left in the second quarter.
Frankfort led 8-3 after the opening period. Robinette rolled to his left for an 18-yard passing touchdown to Powell, and Landen Kinser ran in the two-point conversion. Kinser was injured during the second half and didn’t return.
Wally Brands accounted for Northern’s first-half points with a 23-yard field goal. Broadwater set up the kick with a 45-yard run down the left side during which he broke a pair of tackles and spun off a Frankfort defender.
Northern used another huge play to get down into the red zone on its second drive. Ross evaded the Frankfort pass rush and absorbed a big hit to connect with Hinebaugh for 63 yards. However, the Falcons stopped the Huskies on downs by breaking up a pass on 4th-and-13 from the 15.
Frankfort fumbled the football three times before halftime but recovered all three.
Northern had a 231-90 edge in total offense before halftime. Northern had 26 rushes for 131 yards to Frankfort’s 17 for 72.
Whatever Whiteman said to his players at the break worked, as Frankfort displayed improved tackling and limited Northern to just 66 yards rushing on 19 carries during the second half.
“It looked like we had vaseline on our uniforms in the first half,” Whiteman said. “We weren’t wrapping our arms. We were hitting and not wrapping. We do tackling drills all the time, but apparently we need to do them more.”
No. 3 Frankfort (5-0) is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (4-0) next week. The Miners routed Smithsburg, 51-13, on Friday.
Northern (2-2) heads to the other side of Mineral County as the Huskies take on No. 4 Keyser (3-1), which defeated Hampshire, 48-22.
