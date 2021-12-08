SALEM, W.Va. — Garrett rediscovered its shooting touch, putting up 47 second-half points Sunday afternoon to pull away from host Salem University’s junior varsity, 69-54.
“We shot the ball much better in the second half, and we showed some resiliency coming out for the second half with much better energy,” said Garrett head coach Matt McCullough, whose team improved to 7-2. “Our approach to the game and the value we placed on each possession improved.”
Tyler Rodeheaver (six rebounds, two assists) led the Lakers with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. Lamont Powell (five rebounds, team-high five assists), AJ Crosby (team-high eight rebounds) and Darius Jones (four assists, team-high three steals) each added 10 points.
Powell was especially effective, scoring or assisting on 16 of Garrett’s final 18 points.
“Lamont Powell stepped up in a huge way down the stretch for us,” said McCullough.
Ezekiel Edwards contributed eight points and six rebounds for the Lakers, who held a 22-21 halftime lead. Mekhi Price (six points, four rebounds), Kobe Tigney (three points, seven rebounds), Dalton Wiles (two points, four rebounds), and Terrance Ward (two points, three rebounds) rounded out the team’s scoring.
The Lakers used the win to bounce back from a 76-51 loss to Howard Community College last Thursday.
“Anytime you can bounce back with a win after coming off a tough loss, it’s important,” said McCullough. “Howard is a talented, physical team that got the better of us on Thursday night. Fortunately for us, it’s only one game in early December that we can put behind us.”
The Lakers visited Cumberland Wednesday night for a rematch with Allegany College of Maryland that will count in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference standings. The Lakers’ 95-93 win over the Trojans earlier this season was a non-conference contest.
