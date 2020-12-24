MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Hampshire High standout kicker Even Staley announced on Wednesday through social media that he plans to return the West Virginia football team in 2021.
Staley, in an online letter says, "Mountaineer Nation, My senior season on the Mountaineer Football team came to an unfortunate and abrupt end due to injury sustained during play. The NCAA is allowing an extra year of eligibility and, after discussions with Coach (Neal) Brown and my family, I will return to play another year. I love this team, this state and look forward to the opportunity to play and represent this university and state once again! Let's Go!!!"
Staley, a redshirt senior, had made 6 of 9 field goals with a long of 45 and he was perfect on 19 extra point attempts before getting injured during the first half of the Kansas State game.
Staley was also named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football First Team for the fourth consecutive year.
For his career, in 40 games, he has made 39 of 53 field goals with a long of 49 coming during the 2018 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.