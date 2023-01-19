FRANKLIN W.Va. — Ethan Rosenau made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, leading Tucker County to a 58-47 win over Pendleton County on Wednesday night.

The Mountain Lions (7-3) scored 26 points in the fourth quarter with 15 coming from Rosenau. He scored all 18 of his game-high points in the second half.

Maddox Anderson and Levi Bennett each scored eight points for Tucker County.

Chase Owens led the Wildcats (5-4) with 17 points. He scored eight in the first quarter including a pair of 3-pointers.

Clayton Kisamore and Connor Armentrout each scored 11 for Pendleton County.

Tucker County hosts Gilmer County on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. Pendleton County travels to face Richwood on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @JKendallCTN.

