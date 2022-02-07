CUMBERLAND — While Fort Hill had plenty of answers on offense, it didn't have as much success finding answers on the defensive end of the floor, as Ty'Mir Ross scored a game-high 28 points to pace Berkeley Springs past the No. 5 Sentinels, 74-67, on Monday night.
After a lazy backcourt pass following a defensive rebound in the waning seconds of the first half led to a buzzer-beating layup by Berkeley Springs, the Sentinels' defensive struggles came to a head throughout the second half.
"Rotations. Effort. Lack of help, which carries over to the rotations. Overplaying the ball. The whole thing," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said of where it went wrong for his defense. "The things you talk about not doing on defense, I think we did. The biggest part of defense is effort. You didn't see much effort out of them on defense until probably the last four minutes or so."
The Sentinels trailed by only four, 31-27, at the break and tied the game at 33-all just over a minute into the second half following a pair of 3-pointers by Anthony Burns. But that was when Ross, who already had 11 points to his name, took over. He knocked down back-to-back pull-up jumpers before layups by Gavin Barkley and Ross gave the Indians a 41-33 advantage.
Burns later knocked down a jumper from the top of the key to get his team within six, 45-39, before Burner called a timeout at the 2:27 mark to try to refocus his team to get a stop on defense. Berkeley Springs kept getting shots to fall, however, going on a 4-0 run out of the timeout; following a traditional 3-point play by Fort Hill's Gavin Carney, Ross answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play of his own as the Indians led 52-44 entering the fourth.
"We knew he was good," Burner said of Ross. "He was quick, he was physical. He beat his man a few times. He was active on the glass. Ross and Barkley, they're very good basketball players. You have to match their intensity. We didn't do that."
Fort Hill was able to get within four with 3:50 to play following a pair of made free throws by Tavin Willis, but Gavin Young responded with a 3-pointer on his only field goal of the contest.
Mullery answered with a layup, but the Indians' answer summed up the kind of night the Sentinels were having and more or less decided the contest. Fort Hill's press got to Berkeley Springs with the shot clock running down; Barkley stopped his dribble at the right elbow, pivoted around a Fort Hill defender and heaved up a 3-pointer with a Sentinel on his hip, finding nothing but net and a 67-59 advantage.
The Sentinels were able to get within five in the final minute, 70-65, but couldn't get any closer before the buzzer.
Burns led the Sentinels with 23 points on 10 field goals, including three from 3-point land. Mullery tacked on 17 on seven buckets and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, while Bryce Schadt added 13 points on five field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 from the stripe.
"He always plays hard," Burner said of Burns. "But the thing is when we make a basket on offense, we have to get a stop on defense. If we're making a shot and it's a 2-pointer, we're giving up a 3-pointer on the other end, or we come down and we force a shot and then we give up another basket or a layup and a foul on the other end. It accumulates and you can't ever catch up.
"When you get it to four or five, you've got to make stops. This game is won on defense and we didn't play well enough. We're not going to beat anybody when we give up 74 points."
Barkley was the Indians' second-leading scorer with 19 points, while Shawn Cord added 14, including eight in the fourth quarter.
"I don't think we played real hard for most of the game," Burner said. "I thought we were lackadaisical on both ends, lots of standing around, lack of movement. But Berkeley Springs did a nice job. They ran offense, they moved the ball. I thought they guarded us pretty hard. They deserved to win. They did things that win basketball games — we didn't."
Berkeley Springs (12-4) was No. 10 in Monday's West Virginia Class AAA AP Poll. The Indians have five games remaining before the playoffs, three of which are against area teams (Hampshire, Moorefield and Frankfort). They travel to Romney, West Virginia, for a showdown with the Trojans on Friday.
Fort Hill, who made its debut in the Area Top 5 this week, hits the road the rest of the week, playing at Washington (Charles Town, West Virginia) on Wednesday before traveling across town for a showdown atop Haystack Mountain on Friday against No. 2 Allegany.
