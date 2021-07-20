POTOMAC PARK — Cumberland Rotary ended its regular season in style, routing Potomac Construction & Outdoor Power, 21-6, last Thursday at Hamilton Field.
Leading 12-6 going into the sixth, Rotary plated nine runs to go up by 15, eventually winning via run rule. Cumberland outhit Outdoor Power 17-6 and committed three few errors, 6-3.
Jackson Resh was the winning pitcher after a complete-game effort. He fanned eight and walked two.
At the plate, Carson Fiester led Cumberland with two doubles and two singles. Resh tripled and singled.
Outdoor Power’s Eoghan Lowery singled twice.
The two teams have a playoff rematch tomorrow. No. 7 seed Cumberland Rotary takes on No. 8 Outdoor Power in a play-in game at the Hot Stove Complex at 6 p.m.
