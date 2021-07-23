POTOMAC PARK — In a win-or-go-home playoff play-in game, Conner Wolford dealt a 16-strikeout gem to guide Cumberland Rotary to a 5-1 victory over Potomac Construction & Outdoor Power at Holler Field on Thursday night.
Leading 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Wolford notched a game-breaking two-run double. Rotary plated three in the frame to pull away, as they benefited from five free-passes to win despite only tallying two base-knocks.
In addition to his gaudy strikeout numbers, Wolford displayed impressive control, issuing just one walk. He gave up four hits in a complete-game performance.
Carson Fiester accounted for Cumberland’s other hit and made multiple nice plays at second base snagging line drives to help limit Outdoor Power to just one run.
However, Outdoor Power had the game’s best defensive sequence, turning a first-inning triple play.
With Rotary runners on first and second and nobody out, Wolford launched a fly ball to center field, but Liam Robinette snagged the strike to make a nice catch. He doubled off the runner at first, who didn’t tag up thinking it was a clean hit.
Then, the first baseman threw out a runner at home after he tagged from second base and rounded third — trying to break a scoreless draw — for the third out of the sequence.
At the plate, Caleb Marean hit safely twice for Outdoor Power.
Cumberland Rotary next plays at Memorial Field on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
