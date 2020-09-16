I just returned from a community league soccer game. Once again I feel disgusted and disappointed. My grandson (age 6) “sat out” two quarters and played “defense” (stood in front of the goal) two quarters. This similar experience occurred when my granddaughter played (or sat) community volleyball. During volleyball once a player serves, a new player could rotate in every time; instead of several kids sitting out most of the game.
I am aware that coaches volunteer their time and probably only coach so that their child can play. However, my suggestion is that the positions and “sitting out” are rotated to all the players. If the goal is supposedly to teach the skills of the game to every child, shouldn’t every child have the opportunity to play during a game?
When the goal is to teach, rotation and fairness should be the game plan. A soccer coach could number off the players: 1-8 (for example). First quarter, play two at the goal; second quarter, play those two players at offense; third quarter, those two sit out; and fourth quarter, those two play offense again. The coaches will be able to keep track, because they will be watching their child in the rotation.
Now I feel better, but my grandson doesn’t.
Bonnie Langan
Frostburg
