KEYSER, W.Va — Logan Rotruck went deep twice, leading No. 3 Keyser to a 15-5 six-inning win over No. 5 Mountain Ridge on Friday afternoon at John Kruk Field.
“We hit the ball, timely hitting,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Got runners on base, we put the ball in play. We hit for some power today. We got a lead, they chipped into it and we responded.”
The Golden Tornado (12-4) combined for 15 hits and drew six walks.
The Miners (5-6) rallied down seven runs to cut their deficit to four, but were unable to get any closer.
“We couldn’t get out from underneath ourselves,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “We had two outs in the first inning, had an error. Next thing you know, they turn it into four runs. We couldn’t get out of it, it seemed like it snowballed from there.”
Keyser batted around in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back Mountain Ridge errors allowed runs to score and give the Tornado a 2-0 lead.
“Credit to them, they did what a good team should do,” Snyder said. “They took advantage of our errors and scored runs.”
RBI singles from Bubba Bean and Konner Bennett made it 4-0 after one.
“Being patient, being selective,” Rohrbaugh said of what sparked the offense. “Picking out good pitches to swing at and hit.”
Keyser added four more runs in the second. A Seth Healy RBI double extended the lead to five.
With two on and one out, Rotruck went deep to left center for a three-run home run. The Tornado led 8-0 after two innings.
“That was big, it gave us an extra spark,” Rohrbaugh said.
The Miners responded in the third with a leadoff double by Tyler Cook. Caleb Langham brought him home on a double for Mountain Ridge’s first run.
“I was hoping we’d come back in the second and respond,” Snyder said. “We had some guys in scoring position, we couldn’t get them across the plate. If we picked one up, that would’ve been a different ballgame.”
The Miners added a pair in the fourth inning, two consecutive wild pitches brought runners home to cut Keyser’s lead to 8-3.
Leading off in the bottom of the fourth, Rotruck went deep to right center for a solo home run. It was his second of the game and pushed the Tornado lead to six runs.
“Rotruck smashed a couple balls today,” Snyder said. “We want our pitchers to throw strikes, but sometimes you gotta throw off speed pitches. When you’re unable to throw off speed, they can sit fastball.”
Rotruck finished 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI.
Mountain Ridge responded in the fifth with back-to-back RBI doubles from Parker Ferraro and Tyson Shumaker.
“We told them to start sitting on the fastball,” Snyder said. “(Noah) Broadwater was throwing pretty much just fastballs. Look for fastballs and attack them.”
The Tornado pulled away for good in the bottom of the fifth. Broadwater hit Keyser’s third home run of the game on a two-run shot to right.
Patrick Liller hit a RBI single to center on the first pitch he saw to make it 13-5 through five innings.
“It was always an answer,” Rohrbaugh said. “When they scored, we always came back and answered them. That was good to keep the momentum on our side.”
The Tornado sealed the game in the bottom of the sixth with three runs. A bases loaded walk and a Seth Healy two-RBI single on the final play ended the game after six innings.
Broadwater went five innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and three walks with a pair of strikeouts. Healy pitched in the sixth, allowing one hit.
“He had good control of his stuff,” Rohrbaugh said of Broadwater. “He was in command on the mound most of the day.”
Healy went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. Broadwater had two hits with a home run and three RBI.
“Seth had a slow start earlier in the year,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s caught on fire, now’s when you want him to be on fire.”
Landon McAlpine went two innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
Ferraro went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, four runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
“Parker had some good moments,” Snyder said. “He had to go to his fastball too much at times. They were sitting and waiting on it.”
Aeden Custer went 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, three runs and two walks. Langham went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI.
“The last few games, I think he’s had a couple hits in a row,” Snyder said of Langham. “That was big for his confidence. We need him to come through at the top part of the order.”
Both teams are at home on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Keyser hosts Fort Hill while Mountain Ridge welcomes Catoctin.
“They’re the top team in the other side of the West bracket,” Snyder said. “It’ll be a ballgame, I’m not sure who we’ll see from them. But they’re a good club and we gotta come ready to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.