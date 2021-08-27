ROMNEY, W.Va. — Between Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule’s first and second seasons at the helm, on paper, the Trojans’ two-win improvement didn’t raise many eyebrows.
But Hampshire was in more games, having chances to beat solid Petersburg and Berkeley Springs squads, and the proof is in the pudding. The Trojans’ offense doubled its offensive output and its defense allowed 14.2 fewer points a night than Rule’s first year.
Rule expects Hampshire’s upward trend to continue, though it won’t be a walk in the park.
The Trojans must replace three-time All-Area first-teamer Trevor Sardo at receiver, do-it-all punter, wideout and defensive end Christian Hicks, and All-Potomac Highlands offensive tackle Sam Moreland, among others.
Still, Hampshire is shooting for the stars, with Rule expecting the Trojans to make the Class AAA playoffs, a trip that would be their first appearance since 2003.
Hampshire is hoping to set the tone for its postseason push with a season-opening win against Preston at Rannells Field tonight at 7 p.m.
“I’m not doing my job if we don’t make improvements year in and year out,” Rule said. “We played better than two wins last year, there were a few close games that didn’t play out the way we wanted.
“We have a favorable schedule this season, so with that schedule, I expect nothing less than making the playoffs.”
In an effort to turn back the clock on Hampshire’s success, Rule has brought together an impressive coaching staff.
Joining the third-year coach on the sideline is a pair of seasoned former Hampshire assistants in Ed Hardinger and Keith Lee.
Hardinger, who recently retired after coaching the wrestling program for 12 years, previously assisted longtime head coach Darren Grace and is in charge of the receivers and D-Line. Lee coached under both Grace and former head coach Sean Biser, and he’ll coach wideouts and linebackers.
“They’re experienced guys but everything is still a little new to them,” Rule said. “They’re used to coaching the Wing-T, so the spread is a little different. They’re good motivators, making sure the players are working hard. They’re getting the best out of the players that they can.”
Greg Gunter is back for his third season coaching the running backs and defensive line.
Drew Taylor, a former offensive lineman at Braxton County and Glenville State, will coach linebackers and the O-Line in his first season. He picked up a wealth of coaching knowledge as a grad assistant at Glenville to Rick Trickett, a former offensive line coach at West Virginia and Florida State.
And Dave Mayfield is in charge of the secondary in his third campaign in Romney. Mayfield brings quite the resume to the sideline as a former All-Big East safety at West Virginia University and a Kennedy Award winner at Morgantown in 1989.
As for the schematics, the base offense and defense at Hampshire remain the same.
The Trojans will again run the spread offense with Air Raid principles they’ve used in years past, but with a greater emphasis on moving the defense’s eyes this season.
“We put a little more in there every year as far as new wrinkles,” Rule said. “We have more formations, we try to take advantage of what new guys can do best.
“The main thing we’ve added is motioning a little more. It gives that eye candy for the defense, it gives them something to think about, looking one way or the other.”
Senior quarterback Alex Hott returns for his third year as the signal-caller, with sophomore Jenson Fields and freshman Vinny Greear the backups.
Hott was part of a three-man quarterback competition last season, but the offense is his now. He threw for 1,398 yards, a Potomac Highlands-high, and scored 16 total touchdowns to earn honorable mention honors.
Rule said the key to Hott’s success will be taking what the defense gives him.
“He’s got to stay poised in our offense, stay patient,” the coach said. “Young guys just want to throw the ball deep. He’s gotten better with that. When the short ball is open underneath he’s hitting it.
“We have to take shots to keep defenses honest and keep the corners and safeties back, but you have to take what the defense gives you. I’m looking forward to another good season with him, another 1,000-yard, 2,000-yard year.”
Senior Alex Pritts, junior Jacob Staub and sophomore Parker Kinser are the go-to backs entering the season.
“They’re seasoned guys,” Rule said. “Parker Kinser is the best athlete out of the three. Pritts and Staub are north-south runners, they do a good job of running downhill. Ashton Haslacker will get the ball back there too, whether on jet sweeps, iso, power. We just need to get the ball in his hands.”
When talking to Rule about Hampshire’s upcoming season, the name Haslacker comes up routinely.
After spending two years learning the offense from a pair of top-notch wideouts, the junior receiver is primed for a breakout season.
“He’s driven, and he’s developed well in our program,” Rule said. “Playing behind two great receivers like Sardo and Hicks over the years, he wants to make a name for himself, get some looks from college coaches.
“He goes 100 miles an hour whether he gets the ball or not. He runs routes hard, blocks hard, we get the ball to him on stretch plays. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
Haslacker and his 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns will be accompanied by sophomore Zander Robinson, senior Cody Vandevander, senior Austin Taylor, junior Jonathan Moreland, sophomore Brennen Brinker and the Trojans’ backup QBs: Fields and Greear.
“They’re good possession receivers,” Rule said. “We’ve seen what routes they run best. On the flip side, we’ve seen which guys don’t run the best routes right now. So we know when to call certain plays to put them in the best position to succeed.”
Keep an eye out for senior Austin Eglinger during his first year playing football. A baseball player, Eglinger has the measurables at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds and big hands to be a breakout performer.
“We have to get him on the field one way or another,” Rule said.
If Rule is at all concerned about the inexperience he has at the skill positions, then his offensive line will likely have a calming effect.
Senior Zach Hill (6-4, 225) will suit up at left tackle; senior Connor Hott (5-8, 270) and junior Aiden Stambler (5-11, 230) are battling for the left guard job; senior Michael Gilman (5-9, 255) is the center; junior Grant Hicks (5-11, 210) will play right guard; and Shawn Bennett (6-2, 230) is the projected starter at right tackle, along with junior Nathan Sions (6-0, 210).
“With the experience they have there, if they go, then we go if they can create holes,” Rule said. “Hill moves from right to left tackle with Sam Moreland graduating. Gilman is seasoned at center, he makes the right calls. Hicks is seasoned too. I see us winning the battle in the trenches all year.”
On the other side off the ball, Hampshire will employ the 4-2-5 defense once again.
The Trojans have to replace a lot of production. Defensive line mainstays Hicks, Moreland and Michael Chaney are gone.
Moreland was a machine, tallying 15 tackles for loss and three sacks to earn All-Potomac Highlands second-team honors. Chaney wasn’t too far off with 11 tackles for loss.
At linebacker, Nevin Ludwick graduates after tallying 45 stops during his senior year, and first-team defensive back Asher Landis moves on following a 59-tackle, six-pass breakup campaign.
Though Rule is confident in his starting rotation of players, the Trojans can’t afford many injuries.
“Our depth is what has hampered us right now,” Rule said. “The younger guys have to step up and learn a little quicker.”
On the line, Sions is the clear leader of the unit this year. The junior was a first-team defensive lineman as an underclassman in 2020, making 46 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.
“He makes a lot of plays, but he helps others make plays too,” Rule said. “He’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s coachable, does what the coaches teach him with technique. He makes everyone around him better. He’s hard-nosed and goes 100 miles an hour like Ashton (Haslacker).”
Hill and Jon Moreland are penciled in at the ends, with Stambler and Sions packing a punch on the interior.
“They look pretty good,” Rule said. “Coach Gunter is tickled. They know their roles, when we’re stunting them they fill the gaps. We’ve really emphasized hand placement this year, quick hands, getting your hips rotated. We’ve got to attack O-Lines to push them back and develop a new O-Line.”
At linebacker, Hampshire will rely heavily on Pritts.
Pritts made 58 tackles, 11 for loss, 1.5 sacks and forced two fumbles last season. He’ll be joined by Staub as starting inside backers, as Kinser, senior Brian Vagenos and freshman Bobby Spring provide depth.
On the outside, Taylor and Robinson are the likely starters, with Hott seeing time there as well.
“So far so good. They’re experienced, Zander (Robinson) is the youngest of the group, and he’s very physical. Taylor, Staub and Pritts do a good job of plugging the holes, reading the defense. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Back in the secondary, Haslacker is the free safety, along with Fields and Greear. Hott and Brinker are expected to start at corner, with Vandevander getting snaps there too.
“They’re learning. Coach Mayfield has done a good job working with them, trying to get the young guys to work on their eyes. They need to get better at eye discipline, route reading. But they’re physical, we just need to make sure nobody gets behind us.”
Either Taylor or Haslacker will be in charge of the punting duties; Vandevander or Brinker will do kickoffs; Vandevander is the placekicker; and a combination of Haslacker, Brinker, Kinser and Vandevander are the return men.
