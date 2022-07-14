POTOMAC PARK — Rush Services evened up the Hot Stove championship series with a 7-6 win over Grantsville SAL on Wednesday night.
Wally Brands provided the offense for Rush with two triples and three RBIs. He made the key play on defense, too, grabbing a liner with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and tagging the runner retreating to first base to insure the lead.
Rush scored four runs in the second inning, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. Grantsville plated three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Rush garnered seven runs on eight hits and made two errors; Grantsville tallied six runs on nine hits and no errors.
In addition to Brands, Liam Stewart went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Caleb Hinebaugh tripled and scored a pair of runs. Luke Ross was the winning pitcher.
For Grantsville, Devin McKenzie went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Wyatt Hull was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Cole Folk was 2 for 3.
With the series tied 1-1, Rush Services and Grantsville SAL will play a decisive Game 3 at the Hot Stove Complex on Friday at 7 p.m.
