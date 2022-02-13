CUMBERLAND — Nick Russ, one of the highest rated players in the area, teamed up with Seth Wilson to earn a Western Maryland Disc Golf Fall/Winter Doubles League victory on Sunday at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland.
There were two three-person teams in the field. The style of play varies from week to week. This time, each player drove from the tee and teammates picked the best lie. The two players whose drive was not picked then worked the disc to the basket.
Russ, 43, of Cumberland, and Wilson, 27, of Cresaptown, along with Kevin Spradlin, 42, of Frostburg, finished 13-under par with a score of 42, including 13 birdies.
The trio held a three-stroke lead at the midway point and on the back nine increased their lead over David Warder, 31, of Frostburg, Scott Mallery, 53, of Mount Savage, and Ethan Von Hagel, 19, of Cumberland. Together, they scored a 47.
Doubles league play continues Sunday, Feb. 20 at Mile Lane Disc Golf, located at 14708 Mile Lane NW in Mount Savage. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. tee time. Play is open to the public.
For more information, visit the Facebook pages for Western Maryland Disc Golf or Mile Lane Disc Golf, or call or text 301-338-4533.
