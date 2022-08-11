KEYSER, W.Va. — Ryan Streets has been named West Virginia University Potomac State College’s new head coach of the Catamounts’ men’s basketball program.
Streets is a Keyser, West Virginia, native who most recently coached at Bishop O’Connell High School, in Arlington, Virginia.
“Ryan brings a passion for his sport and a wealth of experience with player development and advancement,” PSC Athletic Director Amanda Larkin said. “However, what makes him stand out is his commitment to developing more than just basketball skills in his student-athletes. He wants to help them become the best version of themselves using collegiate athletics as the catalyst for that growth.”
“Honestly, it feels amazing to be coming back home to start this new chapter in my coaching career,” Streets said when asked about how it feels to return to his hometown to assume this role, “I truly feel blessed with this opportunity to lead the WVU Potomac State men’s basketball program. To have my biggest supporters surrounding me while I enter this first year is huge for me.”
Streets went on to express some of his hopes for connecting and giving back to the community, a goal that Larkin has set forth within the department.
“My hope is to give back as much as we can to the Keyser community,” he said. “This is a community that gave me so much growing up. And, hopefully, by presenting ourselves in support of the community, the community will in turn show up to games and support our student-athletes.”
“We have several service initiatives that our student-athletes and staff will implement this year,” Larkin said. “I am excited to have Ryan contribute to these efforts. Through these projects, our student-athletes are not only embracing WVU values, but also learning so much more about themselves and how they can impact their own communities in the future.”
“I want to help prepare young men for the real world,” Streets said. “The ball is going to stop bouncing eventually for these guys. When that day comes, they need to be ready and I hope to cultivate tools that will help them be successful young men.”
“We are excited for the start of this academic year with coach Streets bringing his passion for the game and mindset for growth to our Catamounts,” Larkin said.
A graduate of Mount Aloysius College, Streets earned degrees in the physical therapy assistant program and general science while competing as a member of the men’s basketball team and serving as a student assistant coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.