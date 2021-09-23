SALISBURY, Pa. — After dropping the first game, Salisbury Elk Lick won three straight to beat Southern, 3-1, on Wednesday for its first victory of the season.
The Elks lost game one 25-22 but rebounded to take the ensuing three 25-15, 25-10 and 25-12.
Mercadee Blocher and Emily Abraham notched double-doubles in the winning effort.
Blocher had a game-high 21 service points, 15 kills and seven aces. Abraham tied Blocher with 15 kills, adding 14 service points and four aces.
Avah Mason was the top setter with 12 assists.
Salisbury (1-8) hosts Hyndman on Monday at 6 p.m.
