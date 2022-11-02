FROSTBURG — Sometimes you have to get away from what you know in order to succeed.
Allegany did just that on Tuesday night, as Mason Salvadge scored the lone goal and the Campers took down Mountain Ridge, 1-0, to claim the boys soccer West Region I championship for the second consecutive season.
Allegany, one of the more possession-based teams in the area, got away from its roots, soaking up any pressure the Miners threw at it and dispatched passes through and over top of the Mountain Ridge defense.
"I couldn't be more proud of them," Allegany's first-year head coach Blake Geatz said. "We had a game plan tonight. We changed it up a little bit and got away from our roots, got away from our possession, away from our patience. We preached for the past couple of days as we prepared for this game, 'The way you are going to counter this is you're going to go. We are not going to wait.' In the past we've been too picky. Everyone's noticed it. We get chances 15 yards and up and we're not taking them. I think they finally started to pull the trigger a little bit.
"One of the difference-makers, I think, was winning 50-50s too. They got up for those 50-50 balls today. They ran at their back line. We put it over the top of Mountain Ridge and forced them to play with their backs to goal, which any good team is going to struggle doing that at any level. So, again, I couldn't be more proud of them because we had a game plan and they executed it to perfection."
Ball after ball after ball got sent upfield to Salvadge, Caedon Wallace and Andrew Watkins, who used their speed to great effect on many occasions.
However, most of those chances were eaten up by Mountain Ridge goalkeeper Ethan Wilt or cleared by the Miners' back line.
"I thought we were off tonight," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "I feel like this is a game when we weren't our best. We picked a heck of a night to collectively be off as a unit. Allegany's a great team. But we didn't execute and do the things that we normally would do. The second half was better than the first half. We withstood Allegany's pressure and pushed in the first half, but collectively we just didn't get done what we needed to do tonight to be successful."
With about 29 minutes to play, Wallace sped past the Mountain Ridge defense for Allegany's best goal chance up to that point, pushing the ball past the onrushing Wilt. Mountain Ridge's Sam Rose caught up to the play and played the ball wide, where Wallace recollected and laid it off to Watkins, whose shot went wide at the near post.
"It's soccer — you've got to move on to the next play," Geatz said. "They have some good heads on them. Luckily, that's something I don't have to coach to them because they're already programmed to do it. I couldn't be more proud of them because we got away from our roots. With the long ball tonight, I don't like doing it. I think it's ugly. But, we want to win and they want to win. So we thought that was what we had to do and it paid off."
The Campers persisted and continued to battle, and their efforts came to fruition.
Just over 11 minutes later, Wallace flicked one to Salvadge streaking down the left side. The junior winger's initial shot was parried by Wilt, but Salvadge ran onto the loose ball and slid an off-balance shot into the back of the net for the eventual game-winner with 18:49 to play.
"It was a hard angle," Salvadge said. "I hit it on the outside of the foot. I was just running still, saw him going and tapped it in and we got the goal."
Allegany's downfall in its first meeting with Mountain Ridge, which ended in a 1-1 tie, was the Campers' reaction after taking a 1-0 lead. Instead, Allegany found a higher gear and ramped up that pressure on Tuesday night.
"Last time we were complacent a lot," Salvadge said, "and we didn't elevate the tempo. This time when we scored we kept pushing and kept pressuring, so I really think that helped."
Mountain Ridge's most clear-cut chance following Allegany's goal came with just under seven minutes to go when Owen Pratt took a shot on the volley from outside the box, but it went over the crossbar.
"I just feel like ... we were just off," Nightengale said. "We were a step off, a touch off, a connection off, our passes were off. Allegany did a good job of stopping our attack. Our shots, I don't know if we had one shot on frame tonight. Just collectively we were off. Tribute to Allegany with the talent they have on that team. But if we play our game, that might be a different result tonight. But we were off and Allegany was the better team tonight."
The Miners finished with eight shot attempts, but none of them were put on frame, as Allegany racked up 10 shots and five on goal. The Campers held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks, including five following Salvadge's goal. Wilt finished with four saves, while Allegany's goalkeeper wasn't forced to save a shot in a shutout performance.
Mountain Ridge finishes 13-1-2.
"I told them there in the huddle that I'm proud of those 10 seniors," Nightengale said. "We had nine seniors who went through the program and then Clemente (diez Leiva) being the 10th senior coming here (as a foreign exchange student). Proud of what they've accomplished in the four years they've been here.
"Several of those kids played on the 2019 state championship team. Sam Rose was on that team. We brought several of the JV players, Ethan Wilt up to the team, Evan Cook up to the team, Walker Barclay up to the team. They've accomplished so much this season. In the regular season, they were unbeaten with two ties. So you can't take away anything from what they accomplished. I just feel terrible for them because tonight just wasn't our night."
Allegany moves to 13-1-1 and punches a ticket to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season. Last year, the Campers beat Kent County before falling in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Brunswick.
"It's a great accomplishment," Salvadge said of the region title. "Love to have it with this team."
"It's fantastic," added Geatz, who was an assistant coach on last year's staff. "They restructured all the playoffs years ago, but before that this was something that was crazy difficult for any team in this area to win. So getting this in our hands, it feels great. But I told them in the huddle the job isn't done, it's just beginning. Everyone is 0-0, we're going to a state tournament now. We're playing the best of the best now."
The Campers are the No. 2 seed in the state quarterfinals and will host No. 7 Dunbar, winner of North Region II, on Friday or Saturday.
