Sardo, Anderson lead Hampshire's rout over Keyser

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Top-seeded Hampshire played stifling defense early on, and Trevor Sardo and Mikhi Anderson combined for 34 points, as the senior-laden Trojans routed Keyser, 59-38, Wednesday evening in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals.
Six of Hampshire's eight players on the roster are seniors — three additional players were called up to varsity for the playoffs — and five of them scored all but four of its points.
Sardo tallied a game-high 18, Anderson tacked on 16 and Drew Keckley added 12 to round out the Trojans in double figures. Seniors Christian Hicks and Carter Smith had five and four points, respectively.
“I think our guys were just excited,” said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. “We canceled the last two games of our season just for safety reasons so we wouldn't miss this opportunity, so we haven't played in a while. … This group of seniors have never had a home playoff game, which obviously means we've never won a home playoff game, so I think they just came out super excited and ready to go. We had some good tempo.”
Keyser, the No. 4 seed in the section, led early, scoring five of the game's first seven points. Vito Amoruso drove the lane on the opening possession and kicked it out left, finding Darrick Broadwater for a 3-pointer from the left elbow.
After Hicks scored a layin on the ensuing possession and the Trojans drew a foul on Keyser's next possession, Noah Broadwater came up with a steal and layin for a 5-2 lead.
Noah Broadwater and Vito Amoruso led the Golden Tornado with 10 points apiece, while Darrick Broadwater added seven.
“It's just been one of those years,” said Keyser head coach John Haines Jr. “Ups and downs. We had a full 15 guys, some freshmen. … Pretty much all year long we had our backs against the wall. We were in most games, it just seems like all year long we couldn't get the ball in the hoop. But the effort was there. The attitudes were great. We just couldn't score offensively.”
After Hampshire missed a pair of free throws at the 5:47 mark, it kicked up the intensity on defense, as Keckley knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 5-all.
After the Trojans swiped the inbound pass, Anderson hit a 3-pointer from the right corner that gave Hampshire the lead for good.
“That's our backbone and that's what we've been preaching for three years,” Alkire said. “That's what we've been getting at on the defensive end. Good defense leads to better offense, so that's what we preach. We take pride in that defense.”
“They're just physical and they get at you,” Haines said. “They're up in your face. Coach Alkire does a great job — they play hard for him. I told him last night that if I was going to lose to anybody, I'd lose to Hampshire. I wish him the best.
“He's got a good group of kids. I did see most of them are seniors, so that's a bright spot for Keyser. He just gets them to play hard, and they listen and respect him as a coach.”
Amoruso answered with an offensive rebound putback to get within one, 8-7, but the Trojans responded with an 8-0 run with a putback from Anderson, back-to-back layups from Sardo, and a layin from Alex Hott after he caught a sizzling pass under the hoop from Anderson at the top of the arc.
Lonnie Pridemore ended the run with a jumper, but Anderson had a layup just before the buzzer to give Hampshire an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Anderson tallying seven points in the opening frame.
Sardo carried the load in the second period, opening with a 3-pointer on the first possession for a double-digit lead.
Keyser got back to within nine twice before Sardo had close-range baskets at 5:35 and 5:01 as part of a 6-0 run that put Hampshire ahead by 15, 35-18.
Sardo closed out the first half with a left corner 3-pointer with his eighth, ninth and 10th points of the second quarter that gave the Trojans a 35-18 lead entering the break.
“They've been doing that all year long,” Alkire said of Sardo and Anderson. “I can't say enough about this group of seniors. Everyone on this team, we keep preaching, has a special role, and they know their roles. Even though someone only has four points, they do so much that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. Mikhi and Trevor's intensity and energy really got us started on the right foot.”
The Trojans cruised from there, outscoring Keyser 11-8 in the third for a 46-26 lead entering the fourth.
“Internally, we see a little bit of rust,” said Alkire. “It might not have looked like it, but it was more prevalent in the second half. But that also might have been them just being content.
“In hindsight, yeah, it paid off, but yesterday I was worried about it,” he said.
Hampshire (12-4) awaits the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 Trinity and No. 3 Berkeley Springs. The game was to have been played Wednesday at Trinity, but was postponed and relocated due to COVID-19 concerns. The game will be played Friday at Berkeley Springs at 7 p.m.
The section final will presumably be played on Saturday with Hampshire as the host.
Keyser's season ends at 3-12 after bouts of COVID and quarantines throughout the season.
“This year alone ... we've had probably 14 quarantines, and it's just been a crazy year,” Haines said. “But they kept their heads. Things like this, playing five games in seven days (last week), can be a real mental challenge not only on coaches but more on players. They just stayed the course, believed in each other and did what they needed to do — just came up a little short.
“We've got a good group coming up. We've got juniors coming back, some freshmen and 10th graders, so it's going to be very challenging. I told them in there they have to start working tomorrow if they want to get better. … So we'll see who wants to put in the time in the offseason. I think the future is bright and it's going to be very competitive in practice, which I think will turn over into our games.”
