MGA THURSDAY SCRAMBLE, JULY 22

1. (-7) — Doc Daugherty, Aaron Stevens, Buzz Morrissey, Jim Steinly.

2. (-6) — Roy Diehl, Herb Barmoy, Dave Korns, Kevin Logan.

Closest to the Pins: No. 4 Jim Steinly, No. 7 Aaron Stevens, No. 9 Dale Jones.

MGA WEDNESDAY SHAMBLE, JULY 21

1. (183) — Junior O'Neal, Dale Cosner, Flip Mohler,Jim Steinly.

2. (181) — Trevor Porter, Gary Boore,Thom Clay, Art Witt.

Closest to the Pins: No. 4 Seth Johnson, No. 7 Gary Boore, No. 9 Dave Lowery, Nos. 11 & 15 Junior O'Neal, No. 18 Trevor Porter.

