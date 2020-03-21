Donnie Strain hits hole-in-one at CCC
CUMBERLAND — Donnie Strain hit a hole-in-one on the Par 3, 175-yard No. 6 hole at the Cumberland Country Club.
Strain used a 7-iron. His shot was witnessed by Trent Strain and Joe McQuade.
NWSL season delayed; no training until April 6
The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus.
The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.
The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.
“We are considering all possible implications for the preseason and regular season schedules while prioritizing the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” the league said in a statement.
The nine-team league is embarking on its eighth season. Reign FC was scheduled to play the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in the season opener on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.
XFL cancels season because of coronavirus
NEW YORK (AP) — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”
“While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season,” Luck added, “our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.”
Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.
“When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement,” he told fans.
The XFL had teams in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, and Tampa.
Predators sign Patrick Harper to entry-level deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.
Harper, 21, just finished his senior season at Boston University matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound forward finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators’ prospect.
The Predators drafted Harper in the fifth round at No. 138 overall in the 2016 draft. He finished his career with 115 points in 127 games at Boston. He twice played for the United States at the World Junior Championship.
