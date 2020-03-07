THURSDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Allegany 8, Garrett 4
College Men’s Lacrosse
Frostburg State 14, Georgian Court 5
College Women’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament
No. 1 CCBC Essex 88, No. 8 Potomac State 42
High School Boys Basketball
Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final
Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Bishop Walsh Burgundy 63, Atlantic Christian, N.J., 45
High School Girls Basketball
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Veritas Christian, N.J. 44, Calvary Christian 36
West Virginia Class AA Region II co-final
Fairmont Senior 46, Frankfort 38
North Marion 68, Petersburg 52
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Frostburg State, Cary, N.C., (n)
College Men’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament
At Howard Community College
No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk 72, No. 5 Potomac State 64
No. 6 Garrett vs. No. 3 Cecil, (n)
College Softball
Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), ppd.
College Women’s Lacrosse
Frostburg State 25, Albion 21
College Wrestling
Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School Boys Basketball
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
Semifinals
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Bishop Walsh Burgundy 48, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 32
West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship
Keyser 71, Frankfort 70 (2 OT)
Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship
No. 1 Pendleton County 61, No. 3 Moorefield 56 at Peterburg
High School Girls Basketball
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Calvary Christian 52, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 39
High School Wrestling
Maryland State Wrestling Tournament
At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro
Preliminary rounds
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany College at CCBC Catonsville (2), 12 p.m.
Frostburg State vs. Mansfield, Cary, N.C., 1 p.m.
Frostburg State vs. Franklin Pierce, Cary, N.C., 5 p.m.
Garrett at Harford (2), 12 p.m.
St. Clair County CC at WVU Potomac State (2), 1 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament at Howard Community College
No. 8 Frederick vs. No. 4 CCBC Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Garrett/No.3 Cecil winner vs. No. 2 Howard, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Lacrosse
Potomac State at Monroe Community College, 1 p.m.
College Men’s Tennis
Hood at Frostburg State, 1 p.m.
College Women’s Lacrosse
Potomac State at Anne Arundel, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Frostburg State vs. Queens, N.C., at Charlotte, N.C., 10 a.m.
Frostburg State vs. Lees-McRae at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.
Garrett at Harford (2), 1 p.m.
College Women’s Tennis
Hood at Frostburg State, 1 p.m.
College Wrestling
Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 9:30 a.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Southern vs. Surrattsville, 6 p.m.
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Division 4A Championship
Bishop Walsh vs. Victory Christian, In., vs. Grace Brethren Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals
No. 7 National Academy Foundation at No. 2 Southern, 2 p.m.
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Division 2 Championship
Portersville Christian, Pa. vs. Calvary Christian, 3 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Maryland State Wrestling Tournament
At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro
Consolation First Round, 9:30-11 a.m.
Championship Semifinals & Girls Championship Semifinals & Girls Consolation Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Consolation Quarterfinals, 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals & Girls Consolation Semis, 2:15-4 p.m.
Consolation Finals & 3rd & 4th place/5th & 6th place, 4-6 p.m.
Championship Finals, 6:30-9 p.m.
