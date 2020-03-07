THURSDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Allegany 8, Garrett 4

College Men’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State 14, Georgian Court 5

College Women’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament

No. 1 CCBC Essex 88, No. 8 Potomac State 42

High School Boys Basketball

Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final

Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Bishop Walsh Burgundy 63, Atlantic Christian, N.J., 45

High School Girls Basketball

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Veritas Christian, N.J. 44, Calvary Christian 36

West Virginia Class AA Region II co-final

Fairmont Senior 46, Frankfort 38

North Marion 68, Petersburg 52

 

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Frostburg State, Cary, N.C., (n)

College Men’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament

At Howard Community College

No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk 72, No. 5 Potomac State 64

No. 6 Garrett vs. No. 3 Cecil, (n)

College Softball

Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), ppd.

College Women’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State 25, Albion 21

College Wrestling

Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School Boys Basketball

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

Semifinals

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Bishop Walsh Burgundy 48, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 32

West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship

Keyser 71, Frankfort 70 (2 OT)

Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship

No. 1 Pendleton County 61, No. 3 Moorefield 56 at Peterburg

High School Girls Basketball

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Calvary Christian 52, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 39

High School Wrestling

Maryland State Wrestling Tournament

At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro

Preliminary rounds

 

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany College at CCBC Catonsville (2), 12 p.m.

Frostburg State vs. Mansfield, Cary, N.C., 1 p.m.

Frostburg State vs. Franklin Pierce, Cary, N.C., 5 p.m.

Garrett at Harford (2), 12 p.m.

St. Clair County CC at WVU Potomac State (2), 1 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament at Howard Community College

No. 8 Frederick vs. No. 4 CCBC Dundalk, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Garrett/No.3 Cecil winner vs. No. 2 Howard, 7:30 p.m. 

College Men’s Lacrosse

Potomac State at Monroe Community College, 1 p.m.

College Men’s Tennis

Hood at Frostburg State, 1 p.m.

College Women’s Lacrosse

Potomac State at Anne Arundel, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Frostburg State vs. Queens, N.C., at Charlotte, N.C., 10 a.m.

Frostburg State vs. Lees-McRae at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.

Garrett at Harford (2), 1 p.m.

College Women’s Tennis

Hood at Frostburg State, 1 p.m.

College Wrestling

Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 9:30 a.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Southern vs. Surrattsville, 6 p.m.

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Division 4A Championship

Bishop Walsh vs. Victory Christian, In., vs. Grace Brethren Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals

No. 7 National Academy Foundation at No. 2 Southern, 2 p.m.

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Division 2 Championship

Portersville Christian, Pa.  vs. Calvary Christian, 3 p.m. 

High School Wrestling

Maryland State Wrestling Tournament

At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro

Consolation First Round, 9:30-11 a.m. 

Championship Semifinals & Girls Championship Semifinals & Girls Consolation Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. 

Consolation Quarterfinals, 1:15-2:15 p.m. 

Consolation Semifinals & Girls Consolation Semis, 2:15-4 p.m. 

Consolation Finals & 3rd & 4th place/5th & 6th place, 4-6 p.m. 

Championship Finals, 6:30-9 p.m. 

