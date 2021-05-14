Schedules, times subject to change
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Allegany at Southern, 11:00
East Hardy at Petersburg, 1:00
Frankfort at Fairmont Senior (2), 12:00
Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 1:00
Hampshire at Bridgeport Tournament, 12:00
Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 1:30
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament
Championship at Sun Stadium, Hagerstown
Consolation
No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 3 Shalom, 4:30
Championship
No. 2 Grace vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament
At Grace Academy, Hagerstown
Championship, 12:00
No. 3 Grace vs. No. 1 Shalom
Consolation, 10:00
No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 2 Calvary Christian
High School Softball
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg (2), 12:00
Bishop Walsh at Southern (2), 11:00
Jefferson at Frankfort (2), ppd.
Keyser at Martinsburg, 10:00
Moorefield vs. Ritchie County at Doddridge County, 12:00
Moorefield at Doddridge County, 2:00
Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Petersburg (2), 5:00
Junior Varsity: Mountain Ridge at Berlin, Pa., 11:00
High School Tennis
Frankfort, Keyser at North Marion, 10:00
High School Track
Keyser at Morgantown Invitational, 10:00
