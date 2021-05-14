Schedules, times subject to change

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Allegany at Southern, 11:00

East Hardy at Petersburg, 1:00

Frankfort at Fairmont Senior (2), 12:00

Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 1:00

Hampshire at Bridgeport Tournament, 12:00

Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 1:30

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament

Championship at Sun Stadium, Hagerstown

Consolation

No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 3 Shalom, 4:30

Championship

No. 2 Grace vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament

At Grace Academy, Hagerstown

Championship, 12:00

No. 3 Grace vs. No. 1 Shalom

Consolation, 10:00

No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 2 Calvary Christian

High School Softball

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg (2), 12:00

Bishop Walsh at Southern (2), 11:00

Jefferson at Frankfort (2), ppd.

Keyser at Martinsburg, 10:00

Moorefield vs. Ritchie County at Doddridge County, 12:00

Moorefield at Doddridge County, 2:00

Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Petersburg (2), 5:00

Junior Varsity: Mountain Ridge at Berlin, Pa., 11:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort, Keyser at North Marion, 10:00

High School Track

Keyser at Morgantown Invitational, 10:00

