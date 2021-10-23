SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Schedule subject to change

College Baseball

Garrett at Frederick (2, scrimmage), 12:00

College Basketball

Frostburg State at Allegany (Scrimmage), 2:00

WVU Potomac State at Davis & Elkins (Scrimmage), 2:00

College Cross Country

Frostburg State at Mountain East Conference Championships, Wheeling, W.Va., 9:30 a.m.

College Field Hockey

Frostburg State at West Chester, Pa., 1:00

College Football

Frostburg State at Fairmont State, 1:00

College Swimming

Frostburg State, Davis & Elkins at California, Pa., 1:00

College Tennis

Marymount at Frostburg State, 12:00

High School Cheerleading

Potomac Valley Championships Division II at Union, 10 a.m.

Potomac Valley Championships Division I at Union, 2:00

High School Football

Smithsburg at Southern, 12:00

High School Soccer

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation, No. 4 Grace vs. No. 3 Shalom at Greencastle High School, Greencastle, Pa., 11 a.m.

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, No. 2 Calvary Christian vs. No. 1 Cumberland Valley at Greencastle High School, Greencastle, Pa., 1:00

High School Volleyball

Frankfort at Oak Glen quadranguler, 10 a.m.

Hampshire, Petersburg at Buckhannon-Upshur tournament, 9 a.m.

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation, No. 4 Faith vs. No. 2 Shalom at Grace Academy, Hagerstown, 3:30

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, No. 3 Heritage vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian at Grace Academy, Hagerstown, 5:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video