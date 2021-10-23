SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Schedule subject to change
College Baseball
Garrett at Frederick (2, scrimmage), 12:00
College Basketball
Frostburg State at Allegany (Scrimmage), 2:00
WVU Potomac State at Davis & Elkins (Scrimmage), 2:00
College Cross Country
Frostburg State at Mountain East Conference Championships, Wheeling, W.Va., 9:30 a.m.
College Field Hockey
Frostburg State at West Chester, Pa., 1:00
College Football
Frostburg State at Fairmont State, 1:00
College Swimming
Frostburg State, Davis & Elkins at California, Pa., 1:00
College Tennis
Marymount at Frostburg State, 12:00
High School Cheerleading
Potomac Valley Championships Division II at Union, 10 a.m.
Potomac Valley Championships Division I at Union, 2:00
High School Football
Smithsburg at Southern, 12:00
High School Soccer
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation, No. 4 Grace vs. No. 3 Shalom at Greencastle High School, Greencastle, Pa., 11 a.m.
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, No. 2 Calvary Christian vs. No. 1 Cumberland Valley at Greencastle High School, Greencastle, Pa., 1:00
High School Volleyball
Frankfort at Oak Glen quadranguler, 10 a.m.
Hampshire, Petersburg at Buckhannon-Upshur tournament, 9 a.m.
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation, No. 4 Faith vs. No. 2 Shalom at Grace Academy, Hagerstown, 3:30
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, No. 3 Heritage vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian at Grace Academy, Hagerstown, 5:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.